MINNEAPOLIS -- The start of Tai’yon Devers’ freshman season with the Minnesota Golden Gophers football team was something out of a movie, where every hit has the over-the-top sounds of shoulder pads popping and/or bones crunching.

In his first collegiate game, in 2016, the wiry, quick defensive end forced two fumbles on two sacks in the season opener against Oregon State. Two games later, the Pompano Beach, Fla., native sacked Colorado State quarterback Collin Hill, popping off the QB’s helmet while dislodging the football again.

A Hollywood director would approve of those scenes. But after Devers’ starring role, he became an extra.

Devers suffered a high ankle sprain in that Colorado State game, which curtailed the speed rusher’s best asset, and he had only two more tackles the rest of 2016. In 19 games across 2017 and 2018, he managed just eight total tackles and one more sack.

“I try not to think about the past too much,” Devers said this week. “I want to make a new story right now.”

Devers began his senior season last week with a climatic play in the opener against South Dakota State. He and Esezi Otomewo combined to sack Jackrabbits quarterback J’Bore Gibbs. The fourth-down stop late in the fourth quarter sealed Minnesota’s 28-21 victory.

“It was a relief,” Devers said. He was talking about it personally, but it could equally be applied to his team, which could exhale after surviving an upset bid from a lower-level FCS program.

Devers was featured in defensive coordinator Joe Rossi’s new pass-rushing package with four ends — Devers, Otomewo, Carter Coughlin and Boye Mafe — on the field at the same time.

“We want to be able to put people in different positions,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck explained. “We want to be able to get to (quarterbacks) with four (rushers) and not have to bring five and six to bring pressure. We feel like we are finally, for the first time, at a point where we have depth.”

The Gophers (1-0) should employ that four defensive end front against Fresno State (0-1) at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif.

“It was like ground zero,” Rossi said. “It was the first time it was kind of out there and revved up and going. I think you saw what it can be with different guys getting after the quarterback.”

Coughlin, an all-Big Ten selection, is the biggest star on the defensive line, but he has been limited by a lingering, undisclosed injury. The foursome has been rounded out by two sophomores: Mafe, who had a breakout game in the Quick Lane Bowl last December, and Otomewo, a prospect with athleticism and size at 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds. The have come inside as tackles.

“We have some freaks on that third-down package,” middle linebacker Thomas Barber said.

Rossi likes the group’s versatility and ability to throw off an offense with twist stunts or drop back into pass coverage, and that includes the tackles. But the Gophers’ success in getting to Fresno State quarterback Jorge Reyna will be a double-edged sword.

“He can create plays with his legs, but he can also makes plays vertically down the field when he moves,” Rossi said. “It turns into a scramble drill and (receivers) get open down the field.”

If the Gophers are able to bring pressure with this four D-end look, that allows the seven other defenders to cover in the back, or six to cover and potentially one to spy Reyna in case he decides to take off downfield.

“You don’t want to play lax, but if I’m Minnesota, I feel pretty good keeping him in the pocket,” said CBS Sports Network analyst Aaron Murray, who will call Saturday’s game. “I think that is going to be the key all game.”

Murray, a former Georgia quarterback who is the Southeastern Conference’s all-time leader in passing yards, watched Reyna make inaccurate throws from the pocket against Southern Cal last week. But also against the Trojans, Reyna had team highs of 20 carries and 88 rushing yards in the Bulldogs’ 31-23 loss at the Coliseum.

Coughlin’s health will be a key question for Minnesota going forward, and any absence could mean a bigger role for Devers.

When Fleck was with Western Michigan in 2016, he watched the Gophers from a hotel room TV, and Devers popped off the screen in one of his big games. “Who is this freshman they’ve got?” Fleck recalled wondering.

But once Fleck and Devers were on the same side, it wasn’t exactly love at first sight as Devers rebuffed Fleck’s full-throttle culture.

“Sometimes when you’re young, the worst thing is to have immediate success because then you feel like you have all the answers and everything figured out,” Rossi said. “Then sometimes you realize that is not necessarily the case.”

During a team meeting before the 2018 season, Devers decided to let his guard down.

“He was saying a lot of stuff about the culture and how much of a family and how togetherness can make us special,” Devers recalled.

Devers then embraced Flecks’ ways, saw his grades improve in school and his numbers grow in the weight room. He added 20 pounds of muscle to get up to 245 this season. “I’ve even increased my GPA a lot, and it carries onto the field,” Devers said.

Rossi calls Devers “one of my favorites.”

“He is one of those special stories where it could have went either way,” Rossi said. “He could be one of those guys who’s maybe at home and not in school. Me and him have talked about it before … where he was going to go full bore at this thing.”