ABERDEEN, S.D. -- Brandon Alt shined in his return to the gridiron Thursday night as the redshirt-freshman quarterback passed for four touchdowns in a season-opening 33-7 win over Northern State on Thursday night in Aberdeen, S.D. The “Gang Green” defense also put on a stellar week-one performance by forcing four turnovers, including interceptions by Gabe Ames, Michael Junker and Jashon Roundtree.

Alt’s four touchdown passes are the most by a Beaver quarterback in a season opener since Lance Rongstad in 2012. The Cottage Grove native completed 15 of 25 passes for 192 yards in his first game back since tearing his ACL in week two last season.

Junior Malik Williams was on the receiving end of two of those touchdown passes. The wideout grabbed a game-high eight receptions for 64 yards, while Brendan Beaulieu led all receivers with 71 yards on two catches.

The Beavers (1-0, 1-0 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North) capitalized on their first drive of the season. After marching 80 yards over 10 plays, Alt scrambled on fourth down and hit tight end Bryce Duffy for an 18-yard touchdown pass over the middle to cap the drive.

The defense also came up big on its first series of the season.

Ames, the NSIC North Division Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, intercepted Wolves quarterback Hunter Trautman and returned it 46 yards to the NSU 3-yard line. His pick set up a three-yard score by running back Jalen Frye, who ended the day with a game-high 71 yards on the ground.

A second interception in as many series once again set BSU up deep inside Wolves territory. This time Junker hauled in the turnover and took it 49 yards to the NSU 9-yard line, leading to a five-yard touchdown reception by Williams and a 19-0 lead to end the first quarter.

The scoreboard still read 19-0 when Beaulieu recovered a fumble on the second-half-opening kickoff far into NSU territory, though BSU fumbled the ball right back three plays later.

Following another defensive stop, Williams walked into the end zone for his second score of the game on a 12-yard reception along the sideline. Freshman DJ Johnson extended the lead to 33-0 late in the third quarter with his first career touchdown reception.

Isaiah Cherrier ended the shutout effort with a 37-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter, but the damage had already been done. Roundtree recorded the third interception of the night late in the contest, sealing a 33-7 victory.

The Beavers will host the University of Mary in their home opener under the lights at Chet Anderson Stadium at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.