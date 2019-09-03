EAGAN, Minn. — Rewind to six months ago, before he signed a four-year, $36 million contract extension that should keep him with the Vikings into the twilight of his career, Kyle Rudolph made a statement upon his return to the team’s TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

Wearing a white sweatshirt with the words “LOTS OF GAME LEFT” plastered on the front, the 29-year-old tight end strutted into the building, dapped up his teammates, and sat down for a team meeting.

It started with everyone introducing themselves. Think of the Sunday Night Football intros, Rudolph said, when players say their name, their college and how long they’ve been in the league.

As the longest-tenured offensive player on this team — veteran defensive end Everson Griffen is the only Vikings player with more experience — Rudolph used the moment as a chance to remind everyone that he still has lots of game left.

“I obviously said my name, and Notre Dame, and, contrary to popular belief, I didn’t play in the Metrodome when it had AstroTurf,” Rudolph joked. “I feel like a lot of people think I was here when the Metrodome had AstroTurf.

“I’m still in my 20s,” he added. “I’m still young. I’m as healthy as I’ve ever been in my career. I feel like I’m in the best shape of my career. I feel like I’m just now starting to get into the prime of my career.”

Not surprisingly, that’s still his mindset as he prepares for his season debut at noon Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. He’s visualized himself running out of the tunnel at U.S. Bank Stadium with 66,000 screaming fans serving as the soundtrack for the moment.

“It’s always an exciting time,” Rudolph said. “I still get butterflies as if I’m doing it for the first time. I don’t think that’s ever going to go away.”

Those feelings won’t last too long. He won’t allow it. As soon as Rudolph steps onto the field, he still feels like he has a lot to prove.

“Absolutely,” Rudolph said. “If I go out there and think that I’ve arrived, or I feel like don’t have anything to prove to myself, my teammates and guys across the rest of the league, then I’m doing myself a disservice.”

Since being selected in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Rudolph has caught 41 touchdown passes, more than any other Viking. That total ranks behind only Rob Gronkowski, Jimmy Graham and Antonio Gates among tight ends during that span.

Still, there’s reason to believe Rudolph could at least be starting the decline of his career, even if he won’t admit it himself.

His four touchdown receptions last season were the lowest of his career during a full season in which he started every game. And it probably doesn’t help his cause that his potential replacement, rookie tight end Irv Smith Jr., is already on the roster and figures to play a big role this season.

Obviously, the easiest way for Rudolph to silence the haters is to re-establish himself as a top-tier player at his position. He thinks more time with quarterback Kirk Cousins will only help with that.

“You look at all the tight ends that Kirk’s played with in his career and none of them are like me,” Rudolph said. “They are quicker guys. They run more shifty routes. It’s different with me because my separation is vertically. That’s just something that as we get more reps together, we will develop that chemistry.”

He also has appeared faster on the field during practices, something he chalks up to the new scheme under offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

“This system allows me to play fast and get out in routes and do things differently,” Rudolph said. “I don’t think it’s all of a sudden this found speed.”

Now it’s about Rudolph proving it on the field, showing everyone that he indeed has lots of game left.

“It’s kind of the nature of being a familiar face in the same place for a long time,” Rudolph said. “They just assume I’m old because I’ve been here for a long time.”