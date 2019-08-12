The Minnesota Gophers play at Fresno State, 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Rashod Bateman caught five balls for 132 yards and one TD in the season opener against the Jackrabbits. He is averaging 4.0 catches per game over his first 14 career games while totaling 836 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches. Bateman is the first Gopher to total 750-plus receiving yards and 7-plus receiving TDs in his first 14 career games since Ernie Wheelwright (2004-05; 778 yards and 8 TDs).
Most receptions per game, all-time, for the Gophers
- Eric Decker 5.0
- Ryan Thelwell 4.7
- Ron Johnson 4.3
- Rashod Bateman 4.0
- Tutu Atwell 3.8
Game notes
- With its win over South Dakota State, Minnesota has now won 16 straight games against nonconference opponents. That is the school’s longest streak since winning 19 consecutive nonconference games from 2001 to 2005.
- The Gophers overcame the Jackrabbits despite being outgained by 59 yards (367 to 308). That is the largest total yardage deficit in a Minnesota win since November 21, 2015, when it was outgained by 90 yards in a win over Illinois.
- Rodney Smith’s 92 rushing yards against South Dakota State put him over the 3,000-yard mark for his career (3,051). Smith is the seventh Gopher all-time to reach 3,000 career rushing yards and the first since Laurence Maroney in 2005.
- Tanner Morgan completed 13 of 18 passes (72.2 percent) for 176 yards. That was the highest completion percentage in any start of Morgan’s career. He is 5-2 as a starter in his career.
- Minnesota’s 21-14 win over Fresno State in Minneapolis last season was the program’s only meeting with the Bulldogs. This year’s meeting will start at 9:30 p.m. Central time, the latest opening kickoff for a Minnesota game in the last 20 seasons. The Gophers are 3-0 in games that start at 9 p.m. Central or later since 2000.
- Fresno State’s Jorge Reyna passed for 256 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 88 yards at USC last week. Reyna is one of three FBS quarterbacks to pass for 250+ yards and rush for 75+ yards in a game this season, joining Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts (versus Houston) and Arizona’s Khalil Tate (at Hawaii).