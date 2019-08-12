Rashod Bateman caught five balls for 132 yards and one TD in the season opener against the Jackrabbits. He is averaging 4.0 catches per game over his first 14 career games while totaling 836 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches. Bateman is the first Gopher to total 750-plus receiving yards and 7-plus receiving TDs in his first 14 career games since Ernie Wheelwright (2004-05; 778 yards and 8 TDs).

Most receptions per game, all-time, for the Gophers

Eric Decker 5.0

Ryan Thelwell 4.7

Ron Johnson 4.3

Rashod Bateman 4.0

Tutu Atwell 3.8

Game notes