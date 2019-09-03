BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School football team will put on the line one of its most prized possessions on Friday.

Babe’s Bell is returning to the First City on the Mississippi this week as the Lumberjacks (1-0) host Brainerd (0-1) in week two of the regular season. A year ago, BHS topped the Warriors 12-7 in week five to secure the coveted traveling trophy in its inaugural season.

Bemidji also won with just as much on the line a month later, beating Brainerd 25-22 in the Section 8-5A championship game. Both games, like Friday’s, came at home for BHS.

This year’s matchup comes a week after the Jacks’ wild win over Andover in the season opener, a 28-27 comeback that ended in dramatic fashion. Brainerd, meanwhile, suffered a 57-0 week-one walloping at the hands of Elk River, who lost in the 2018 Class 5A state semifinals along with Bemidji.

BHS is set to kick things off at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Chet Anderson Stadium.