BEMIDJI -- An offseason of waiting is about to come to an end.

The Bemidji State football team is set to return to the gridiron Thursday for its 6 p.m. season opener against Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D.

“We’ve been playing against the same team, the defense here, for quite a while,” quarterback Brandon Alt said. “We know each other inside and out. I mean they’re jumping routes they’ve seen a bunch of times. It’s just going to be exciting to go against someone else and see what our guys can do.”

Alt will be back under center for his first action since tearing his ACL during week two last season. Though he’s now in his third season at BSU, Alt was granted a medical redshirt for 2018, meaning he’s still considered to be a redshirt freshman.

“I’m not too worried about getting hit at all,” the Cottage Grove native said. “It’s the game of football. I’ve been playing since I was little. Really, it’s just going out and just having fun with it, playing the game I love and not worrying about anything about my injury last season. I know I’m 100 percent.”

With Alt back to starting at quarterback, the Beavers are hopeful they won’t miss a beat on offense. The unit brings back nearly its entire offensive line to create holes for sophomores Jalen Frye and Sherrod Kpahn, who will look to fill the shoes of departing senior Andrew Lackowski. Senior Jacob Anderson will anchor the receivers corps alongside junior Malik Williams and sophomore Brendan Beaulieu.

“I would just say from my vantage point our strength on offense is just going to be, maybe just the entire offense,” head coach Brent Bolte said. “They’re a pretty good unit overall.”

The defense returns an experienced front seven headlined by junior linebacker Gabe Ames, who was voted the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

Senior Michael Junker returns at cornerback, though the departures of John Vogeler and Gunner Olszewski, now a New England Patriot, leaves questions in the secondary.

“It’s hard to say we’re going to be as good in the back half,” Bolte said. “In the secondary we’re losing Vogeler and Gunner. But there’s a lot of talented kids back there, too, so we’re just trying to sort through the two-deep, and maybe even the three-deep back there, to see who’s going to take the majority of the reps.”

Ames likes what he’s seen from the secondary in practice.

“I’d say their confidence makes me confident,” Ames said. “Them knowing where they’re supposed to be, confidently flying around, picking off the ball. Picking off Brandon Alt is a tough thing to do. When you see that in practice… it’s super encouraging to see.”

Northern State will get the first look at Bemidji State’s new lineup in Thursday’s primetime matchup. The Wolves finished fifth in the NSIC North last year after going 4-7 overall and 3-4 in the division.

“It’s the first game. Anything can happen,” Bolte said. “They've got two new coordinators again, so it’s hard to go into a game one and know truly what they’re going to run. … They’re going to be a good test on the road. Playing in Aberdeen is never easy.”

The Beavers have compiled winning records of at least seven wins in each of the last four seasons, but catching Minnesota Duluth for an NSIC North Division title has continued to elude them. BSU will hope to change that this season, and maybe even earn the program’s first NCAA Division II playoff bid in the process.

“First off, we want to win week-by-week. That’s our main goal,” Alt said. “But, of course, we want to win the North and make it to the playoffs. That’s our number one.”