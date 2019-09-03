MINNEAPOLIS — There was no missing Gophers running back Rodney Smith’s drastic hairstyle change from before the U’s season-opening win over South Dakota State last week. He replaced his black fade with a red-dyed mohawk.

When Smith, a sixth-year senior this fall, sat out most of the 2018 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, he dove deeper into his love for the “Sonic the Hedgehog” animated catalog. He started to favor Shadow, Sonic’s rival, who features red quills down the middle of his head.

Smith draws comparisons — up to a point — between himself and Shadow on what the senior from Jonesboro, Ga., had overcome over the past year.

“(Shadow is) the one that people don’t really talk about,” Smith said. “I’m not saying that I’m the forgotten one, but just being injured and taking a step back away from the game, he was kind of my inspiration to get through the rehab process.”

Smith thought his fifth season would be his last at the U in 2018, so he gravitated toward Shadow’s often-ruthless way as he found an avenue back to the field for a sixth year.

“He’s the dark side of Sonic,” Smith explained. “Sonic is happy go lucky; Shadow is more of get the job done at all costs. That was just my mindset throughout my rehabilitation.”

Smith emerged from the 11-month rehab process to rush for a game-high 92 yards on 21 carries in Minnesota’s 28-21 victory over the Jackrabbits at TCF Bank Stadium last week. Next up is Fresno State — the team Smith was injured against last season — at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in Fresno, Calif.

Smith didn’t circle this game or its date, which is 364 days after the injury, but “to make it through the game healthy is definitely a goal. I didn’t get a chance to play them last year,” he said.

“It’s a heck of a defense, and they play with fire and passion,” Smith said. “It’s exciting to watch. They talk trash. As a player, that’s fun.”

While Smith became the seventh Gopher to eclipse 3,000 career rushing yards last week, it wasn’t until the game-winning drive in the fourth quarter until he showed glimpses of who he’s been during his 40-game career at Minnesota.

At the 34-yard line, Smith cut tightly around tackle Sam Schlueter and burst up the field for a 15-yard gain, bowling over a tackler. It was his longest run of the game. After getting tackled, he bounced up and hopped in excitement.

“That was my only explosive run,” Smith said. “But, yeah, to just get into the open field and wiggle a little bit, get tackled. Run over a couple of guys, just get back into the football flow, was exciting for me.”

Smith didn’t display that same enthusiasm during the Gophers’ only preseason scrimmage in mid-August. “You can tell he’s very hesitant,” Fleck recalled Tuesday. “Didn’t really want to make those cuts. Didn’t make them as hard as he usually does.”

Smith agreed that though he went to the ground during drills in some practices, he wasn’t confident during the scrimmage that came with game-like tackling. His doubts: “I wasn’t 100 percent confident in the knee yet. Not sure if I can make every cut. Not sure how I’d react if somebody hit me.”

That carried over to the season opener for “maybe three quarters.” On that late drive, the Gophers kept feeding the ball to Smith, and following that 15-yard gain, he rushed for five yards, then nine more soon after.

“He had his burst back,” Fleck said. “That’s the biggest thing, especially the way he accelerates on contact.”

To end the drive, Smith gave way to Mohamed Ibrahim, who two plays later, scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run. But Smith did most of the lifting, even if he didn’t produce a true highlight.

“We’ve seen some spectacular things out of No. 1,” Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said in reference to Smith’s jersey number. “But for his first time back after that type of knee injury, I thought that he was (more) assertive with it, and he’ll continue to get better.”