EAGAN, Minn. — After missing the entire preseason with a right elbow injury, starting right tackle Brian O’Neill is set to return for Sunday’s regular-season opener against Atlanta at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday that O’Neill will play Sunday, and he said he’s good to go.

“I feel great,” said O’Neill, a full participant in practice. “I’m ready to go. There’s no hesitation. I don’t think there should be anything out of the ordinary.”

The only Minnesota player not to practice Wednesday was wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who sat out with a hamstring injury. Cornerback Mike Hughes, working his way back from a knee injury, was a limited participant.

Hughes, wearing a brace on his left knee, took part in individual drills, and was working out on a side field at the end of the practice. Zimmer said before the workout that “Hughes is getting real close.”

Hughes suffered a torn ACL and other ligament damage in Week 6 last year as a rookie, and began training camp on the physically unable to perform list before being activated Aug. 26. He did not practice in previous workouts open to the media. It remains to be seen when he will able to play in a game.

O’Neill was injured in practice shortly before the start of the preseason. He’s hopeful he quickly can get back into rhythm against the Falcons.

“I’d like to think I’m in a better spot going into a game than I was going into something like this (last year as a rookie),” he said. “But we’ll find out. … Mentally, I’m a ton more (comfortable), but that just comes with getting older.”