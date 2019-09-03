EAGAN, Minn. — Wide receiver Josh Doctson received several offers after being waived by the Washington Redskins last weekend, but no one else had what the Vikings do.

“Minnesota called and it was, ‘Come rejoin Kirk,’ ” Doctson said Wednesday.

Doctson played with quarterback Kirk Cousins in 2016 and 2017, his first two seasons with the Redskins. Now, he’s back with Cousins after the Vikings signed Doctson on Tuesday to a one-year contract.

Doctson is listed on the depth chart as the No. 5 receiver and has a lot of catching up to do, but it certainly helps having some chemistry with Cousins. Doctson only had two catches in two games during an injury-riddled rookie season in 2016, but followed that up with 35 receptions for 502 yards and six touchdowns in 2017.

“The two years I worked with him was very valuable,” said Cousins, who talked up Doctson to offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski. “It’s hard to bring someone in who I have no reps with and expect them to be able, with two to three days of practice, to jump in. But when you have a longer relationship, I think that makes a big difference. … For me in 2017, he was really our top receiver.”

Statistically, Doctson ranked just fifth among Redskins players in receptions and receiving yards that season, but he did show signs of emerging after being the No. 22 pick in the 2016 draft. Doctson had a so-so season last fall, catching 44 passes for 532 yards, but had had just two receptions for touchdowns and his average dropped from 14.3 to 12.1 yards per catch.

“The Redskins wanted him so bad to be the guy, but it just didn’t work out for him for different reasons,” Redskins television analyst and former quarterback Joe Theismann said. “He had nagging injuries. But sometimes a change of scenery can help tremendously, and he is back with Kirk.”

Doctson was released by Washington on Saturday and cleared waivers Sunday. He agreed to terms with Minnesota on Monday, and soon after received a text from Cousins.

“He just said that he felt like this would be a good move,” Doctson said. “Chemistry, that was a big part of it. And I think he knows my work ethic, and I feel like he values what I have to bring to the table. … Hopefully, we can build off what we had in Washington.”

The Vikings were looking at Doctson for the 2016 draft. The Redskins grabbed the former Texas Christian star one spot in the draft before Minnesota selected another wide receiver, Laquon Treadwell, who was waived Saturday after a disappointing three seasons here.

“I thought I was going to be a Viking coming out, so being in this building, this locker room, feels good,” Doctson said.

Doctson, though, understands the need to resurrect his career.

“Just continue to work,” he said. “Just continue to trust the process. Hopefully, it’s a long career, a healthy career the end part of it. Just keep trying to build, and it seems like this organization has a lot of good things going already, so I could just slide right in.”

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer likes what the 6-foot-3, 206-pound Doctson provides physically.

“He brings some size and speed,” Zimmer said. “He’s a great jumper, athletic. So we hope that he comes in here and he’s got to learn the system, obviously, and do the things that he’s capable. … We talked to Kirk about him. I guess that’s part of it.”

The Vikings spoke to Cousins last year before bringing in one of his former Washington receivers, and that worked out OK. After Week 2, they signed Aldrick Robinson, who caught 17 passes for 231 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games for Minnesota.

“Picking up Josh Doctson, I think, is a great pickup,” Cousins said. “I can vouch for him as a teammate, as a person, as a player.”