EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings made the signing of wide receiver Josh Doctson official Tuesday, releasing center Brett Jones to create room on the roster.

The Vikings agreed to terms Monday with Doctson on a one-year deal. Jones departs after joining the Vikings just before the start of last season and re-signing with them last April.

Doctson, a disappointment after being taken with the No. 22 pick in the 2016 draft, was waived on Saturday by the Washington Redskins. He becomes Minnesota’s fifth wide receiver after only four were kept when the roster was trimmed to 53 by last Saturday’s deadline.

Letting Jones go was a bit of a surprise. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the highest-rated Vikings offensive lineman in the preseason with a 90.4 overall grade in 131 snaps.

The move leads Garrett Bradbury as the only player on the roster listed as a center. Pat Elflein, the starting center the past two seasons before being moved to starting left guard, could slide back to center if needed.