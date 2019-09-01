Minnesota on Sunday signed punter Britton Colquitt, who was released Saturday, Aug. 31, by Cleveland, and cut Matt Wile. Holding has been an issue for Wile, and a source called Colquitt “a great holder.’’

Colquitt, 34, has averaged 45.5 yards gross and 39.6 net in his nine-year NFL career. He was Denver’s punter from 2010-15, including winning a Super Bowl his final year there when Gary Kubiak was head coach. Kubiak is now Minnesota’s assistant head coach/offensive adviser.

The Vikings had acquired punter-kicker Kaare Vedvik in a trade Aug. 11 with Baltimore for a fifth-round draft pick to compete with both Wile and kicker Dan Bailey. However, he was waived Saturday and claimed Sunday by the New York Jets. Vedvik’s agent, John Perla, said he would have joined Minnesota’s practice squad had the Jets not claimed him.

In June, the Vikings considered replacing Wile, and brought in four punters to work out in Justin Vogel, Shane Tripucka, Drew Kaser and Austin Rehkow. But they ended up not signing any.

The Vikings also had a battle for the long-snapper job, which was won by rookie Austin Cutting when Kevin McDermott was cut following the first preseason game.

Colquitt, the brother of Kansas City punter Dustin Colquitt and son of former NFL punter Craig Colquitt, was beaten out by rookie Jamie Gillan after three years with the Browns. He averaged 45.4 yards gross and 38.2 yards net last season.

In his one Minnesota season, Wile averaged 45.2 yards gross and 41.5 net. But head coach Mike Zimmer was outspoken after the season about Wile needing to be a better holder.

During training camp, Zimmer tried out several position players at holder, and he used wide receiver Chad Beebe in that role in one preseason game. However, Colquitt now is expected to be the holder.

After being acquired from Baltimore, Vedvik struggled as a kicker in the preseason, making just 1 of 4 field goals. He was better as a punter and looked good on kickoffs. However, he wasn’t given much of an opportunity to be the holder because Perla said there already was too much to pile on him in such a short period.

The Vikings had hoped to continue to evaluate Vedvik on the practice squad. But he was picked up by the Jets, who released Taylor Bertolet and will now use Vedvik in that role.

“There were a few other teams that I won’t mention (that extended offers to join the practice squad), but I think he would have stayed in Minnesota,’’ Perla said Vedvik joining the Vikings squad had he not been claimed by the Jets. “I think he liked everything about the organization, and they were on the right path to get him ready to be an NFL player.’’

Barring a sudden change, Vedvik next Sunday will be an NFL player in a regular-season game. He is in line to become the sixth native of Norway to play in the NFL. He would be the second kicker, following hall of famer Jan Stenerud, who played for the Vikings from 1984-85 and has spoken of his admiration for Vedvik.

“He’s very excited about the opportunity,’’ Perla said of Vedvik joining the Jets. “He’s pretty happy about it.’’

Perla said the Jets tried to sign Vedvik when he was an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Marshall. The Pioneer Press reported last month that the Jets were one of four teams that tried to trade for Vedvik, with Chicago and Green Bay also in the mix.

At least for now, the Vikings are prepared to move forward with Bailey, Colquitt and Cutting as their specialists. And Beebe likely can return to focusing on being a wide receiver.