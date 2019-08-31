EAGAN, Minn. -- The Vikings have a new offensive scheme and they also have plenty of new players.

The 53-man roster was set Saturday, and it includes 10 offensive players who weren’t with the team last season. Offensive holdovers cut included third-string quarterback Kyle Sloter and wide receivers Laquon Treadwell and Brandon Zylstra, a Spicer, Minn., native.

The Vikings also cut punter-kicker Kaare Vedvik, acquired from Baltimore on Aug. 11 for a fifth-round draft pick. They will go with incumbents Dan Bailey at kicker and Matt Wile at punter.

Minnesota made a trade, picking up rookie cornerback Mark Fields from Kansas City for a conditional 2021 draft pick. After being undrafted last April out of Clemson, Fields had considered signing the Vikings.

The Vikings tried to trade Treadwell and Sloter but were unsuccessful. Treadwell was a big disappointment after being taken with the No. 23 pick in the 2016 draft, catching just 56 passes in three seasons.

“Time just ran out for me with the Vikings,’’ Treadwell said in a phone interview. “That’s part of the business. But being a high draft pick, I didn’t play up to my potential. But I’ve grown. I’m ready for a fresh start. I think it will help being around new faces.’’

Sloter was with the Vikings the past two seasons but didn’t get into a regular-season game. He has looked good in the preseason but head coach Mike Zimmer has said he needed to do better in practice.

“I’m going to come out with some sort of reaction depending on what happens,” Sloter said in a phone interview about going through waivers. “Whatever happens next, I’ll put something out there. I’m not in the mood to comment on (being waived Saturday).’’

The Vikings also cut undrafted rookie quarterback Jake Browning, but they hope to sign him Sunday to the practice squad. They have just two quarterbacks on the roster in starter Kirk Cousins and backup Sean Mannion.

The Vikings have just four wide receivers in starters Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs and reserves Chad Beebe and Olabisi Johnson, a rookie. They could add another before next Sunday’s opener against Atlanta at U.S. Bank Stadium. Sources said they are considering bringing either Zylstra or Jeff Badet, who was informed of his release Friday, back to the roster and also considering both for the practice squad.

Zylstra played in all 16 games last season, and was valuable on special teams. He caught one pass for 23 yards.

“He was bummed,’’ said Dan Essler, Zysltra’s coach at New London-Spicer High School, who exchanged texts with Zylstra. “But he’s hopeful that another team will pick him up.’’

Minnesota let Vedvik go just 20 days after acquiring him. He was shaky as a kicker in the preseason, making just one of his four attempts. He was better as a punter, but Wile ended up beating him out.

“I was braced for the fact (the Vikings) would probably be dissatisfied with what he did so far,’’ said Vedvik’s agent, John Perla. It doesn’t surprise me and it didn’t surprise him. He was realistic about it. He understands that it’s all about production.’’

If Vedvik isn’t claimed on waivers, Perla said he could be added to Minnesota’s practice squad.

On defense, the acquisition of Fields helps depth at cornerback. Mike Hughes is working his way back from a knee injury and Holton Hill will spend the first eight games of the season on the suspended list. In addition to starters Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes and slot back Mackensie Alexander, the Vikings held onto rookie cornerback Kris Boyd.

Boyd was one of 11 rookies to make the roster, the others being Johnson, center Garrett Bradbury, tight end Irv Smith Jr., running back Alexander Mattison, guard Dru Samia, defensive tackle Armon Watts, safety Marcus Epps, tackle Oli Udoh, long snapper Austin Cutting and undrafted tight end Brandon Dillon. The only rookie draftees not to make it were linebacker Cameron Smith, taken in the fifth round, and wide receiver Dillon Mitchell, selected in the seventh.

The Vikings kept five running backs (including fullback C.J. Ham), 10 offensive linemen and 10 defensive linemen. Their defensive linemen include Ifeadi Odenigbo, who was cut at the end of the preseason the previous two years, and Hercules Mata’afa, who missed all of his rookie season with a knee injury.

Minnesota cleared roster spots by placing David Morgan (knee) on the physically unable to perform list and defensive end Tashawn Bower (torn Achilles) on the non-football injury list.

The Pioneer Press on Friday reported 12 players being informed they would be cut. Other cuts on Saturday were cornerbacks Craig James, Nate Meadors and Duke Thomas, defensive ends Ade Aruna (injury designation), Karter Schult and Stacy Keely, tackles Aviante Collins and Storm Norton, defensive tackle Tito Odenigbo, fullback Khari Blasingame, wide receiver Davion Davis, linebacker Devante Downs and tight end Cole Hikutini.