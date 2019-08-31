A star cornerback for Bemidji State, Olszewski has beaten the odds to become the newest member of the New England Patriots, making the team’s final 53-man roster when the last cuts were made Saturday afternoon.

Remarkably, the news came after Olszewski had already been notified Saturday morning that he was going to be cut. A roster spot opened for him after the Patriots traded cornerback Keion Crossen to the Texans with only 15 minutes to spare before the cutdown deadline, according to NESN’s Doug Kyed.

Olszewski proved to Bill Belichick and the New England brass that he can do it all. The versatility and work ethic he exhibited this summer is surely what convinced the Pats to take a chance on a converted Division II cornerback.

If any team was going to give Olszewski a shot, it was New England and its track record of finding under-the-radar prospects. At least one undrafted free agent has wound up on the team’s 53-man roster each year for the last 16 seasons.

Olszewski’s performance in Thursday’s preseason finale likely sealed the deal.

He played all three phases of the game as a wide receiver, kick and punt returner, and even returned to his college position by entering the game at cornerback in the second half. That resulted in this unusual stat line: three kick returns (for 77 yards), two receptions (35 yards), one punt return (seven yards), and, that’s right, one tackle. It was a well-rounded outing, to say the least.

Few expected Olszewski to make it this far when he signed as an undrafted free agent in May.

After attending the team’s rookie minicamp earlier that month, Olszewski had been digging ditches in his native Texas when the Patriots called and told him he had a spot on their 90-man preseason roster as long as he could swiftly jump on a plane to Massachusetts.

Three months later, Olszewski has a spot on the opening-day roster of the defending Super Bowl champions. And he’s done it all despite having previously not caught a pass since his high school days playing for the Alvin Yellowjackets.

With a feel-good story like that, it’s no wonder the charismatic ex-Beaver has become a fan favorite in New England. It didn’t take long for him to earn the respect of his teammates either.

“That's one thing I love about (Gunner) -- I love his competitive attitude,” fellow rookie and defensive back Joejuan Williams told the media after Thursday’s game. “That's one thing I pride myself on, too, is competing. ... He took on the challenge of playing wide receiver and punt returner and kickoff returner. And then also playing corner here. I'm so proud of Gunner. He really put himself out there on the map this summer and this preseason. I wish nothing but the best for him.”

Putting Bemidji on the map is precisely what Olszewski set out to do. Or so he told the Pioneer in June when he said he wouldn’t have made it to the NFL without his BSU teammates.

“They’re telling me now that they’re Patriots fans and I’m like, ‘Well y’all boys better be,’” Olszewski said. “Those Sundays in there in the locker room after weights, I hope they have the Patriots game on and hopefully they see me out there putting Bemidji on the map.”

As things stand, that’s exactly what he’ll be doing next Sunday, Sept. 8, when New England hosts Pittsburgh in primetime to open the season.

Olszewski already has plenty of fans in Minnesota and Texas. The way things have gone for him, maybe the rest of the football world will learn his story soon enough.