Gunner Olszewski felt both sides of Saturday's NFL roster cutdowns -- but in the order you'd want.

The Bemidji State hopeful did all he could to crack the roster. But Olszewski was reportedly off the New England Patriots' roster despite his impressive preseason showing.

The Patriots have informed WR Gunner Olszewski of their intention to release him. Olszewski was a fan favorite, and special teams captain Matthew Slater said you couldn't find a player in the locker room to say a bad word about him. He inspired quite a few in that locker room. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 31, 2019

Despite the initial letdown, however, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport later broke the news that New England traded corner Keion Crossen to Houston, and Olszewski snuck onto the roster after all.

Source: The #Patriots are trading CB Keion Crossen to the #Texans.. So, Gunner Olszewski sticks on the roster after all. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

Olszewski, a fan favorite for his can-do mentality and larger-than-life personality, had plenty of backers throughout the preseason. And, as passionate fans often do, they quickly took to Twitter once the news broke to share in the roller-coaster ride with Olszewski.

This is nuts. Gunner Olszewski was thought to waived earlier. Now, he sticks as the Pats juggle their roster. He was literally digging a ditch when the Pats called for his original workout. Now, he’s an NFL player. https://t.co/Zrkg6PsmSQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

With Gunner Olszewski, the Patriots have someone to return punts and kickoffs. I wonder if they were nervous he wouldn't get through waivers. What a great story - from D2 cornerback to NFL receiver/returner — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 31, 2019

There were plenty of jokes to be had, as well.

And, of course, many pointed out the extraordinary path Olszewski took to reach the NFL.

Gunner Olszewski's path to the NFL is crazy:



- Played at Div. II School Bemidji State as a CB

- Went undrafted

- Signed by NE after a rookie minicamp tryout to be WR/KR

- Longshot to make the team

- Originally waived on cut day, only to receive a call saying he made the roster. — PATRIOTS BACK (@TomBradyPls) August 31, 2019

I've seen quite a bit in 11 seasons covering the Patriots. This is the first time I can remember a player being informed of a release and then being retained on cutdown day. They broke the mold when they made Gunner Olszewski, that's for sure. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 31, 2019

Olszewski's Bemidji State following came out to support him, as well.

With the way Olszewski's path has gone, the tweets will undoubtedly continue to roll out.