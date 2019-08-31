Gunner Olszewski felt both sides of Saturday's NFL roster cutdowns -- but in the order you'd want.

The Bemidji State hopeful did all he could to crack the roster. But Olszewski was reportedly off the New England Patriots' roster despite his impressive preseason showing.

Despite the initial letdown, however, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport later broke the news that New England traded corner Keion Crossen to Houston, and Olszewski snuck onto the roster after all.

Olszewski, a fan favorite for his can-do mentality and larger-than-life personality, had plenty of backers throughout the preseason. And, as passionate fans often do, they quickly took to Twitter once the news broke to share in the roller-coaster ride with Olszewski.

There were plenty of jokes to be had, as well.

And, of course, many pointed out the extraordinary path Olszewski took to reach the NFL.

Olszewski's Bemidji State following came out to support him, as well.

With the way Olszewski's path has gone, the tweets will undoubtedly continue to roll out.