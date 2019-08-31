FOXBOROUGH -- Beaver Territory is extending into the NFL after all.

After early reports indicated former Bemidji State football cornerback Gunner Olszewski missed the cut for the New England Patriots' 53-man roster on Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that New England traded corner Keion Crossen to Houston.

And with a roster spot opened up, Olszewski booked his reservation.

Source: The #Patriots are trading CB Keion Crossen to the #Texans.. So, Gunner Olszewski sticks on the roster after all. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

Olszewski, an ultimate underdog and fan favorite to boot, impressed in the preseason in his transition to wide receiver by catching five passes for 69 yards over four games. But Olszewski's value shined in his return game, accumulating 213 return yards between punts and kickoffs.

"He's very competitive and he works hard and he's improved," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said via conference call Friday. "He has a long way to go but he's made a lot of improvement. He's making a big jump from where he played to where he's playing now, positionally and so forth. He's improved a great deal."

Earlier in the day, reports filed in that Olszewski had been cut, with the practice squad being a likely destination.

#Patriots WR/CB/ST Gunner Olszewski, a feel-good camp story out of D-II Bemidji State, has been waived, source said. A potential practice squad addition. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

The Patriots have informed WR Gunner Olszewski of their intention to release him. Olszewski was a fan favorite, and special teams captain Matthew Slater said you couldn't find a player in the locker room to say a bad word about him. He inspired quite a few in that locker room. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 31, 2019

Olszewski can become the third BSU alum to play on Sundays if he can find a way onto the field in the regular season. Tight end Brian Leonhardt played 16 games between 2014-15 for Oakland and San Francisco, while running back Al Wolden played in three games for Chicago in 1987.