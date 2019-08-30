FOXBOROUGH -- Beaver Territory came oh-so-close to extending into the NFL.

Former Bemidji State football cornerback Gunner Olszewski was one of the New England Patriots' final cuts on Saturday, as the converted wide receiver narrowly missed out on cracking the team's 53-man roster, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Mike Reiss of ESPN.

The Patriots plan on signing Olszewski to their practice squad if he clears waivers, Doug Kyed of NESN reports.

Olszewski, a fan favorite and ultimate underdog to boot, impressed in the preseason by catching five passes for 69 yards over four games. But Olszewski's value shined in his return game, accumulating 213 return yards between punts and kickoffs.

Olszewski can still become the third BSU alum to play on Sundays if he can find a way onto the field in the regular season. Tight end Brian Leonhardt played 16 games between 2014-15 for Oakland and San Francisco, while running back Al Wolden played in three games for Chicago in 1987.