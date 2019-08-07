MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers football team had a tailor-made opportunity to pull away from South Dakota State in the second quarter of the season opener Tuesday, Aug. 29, at TCF Bank Stadium.

Minnesota had just produced an 18-play, 91-yard touchdown drive that kept the Jackrabbits’ defense on the field for 10 minutes.

SDSU then went three-and-out on their offensive drive, and its tired defense was rushed back onto the field, trailing 7-0.

But Minnesota’s offensive line allowed quarterback Tanner Morgan to be pressured on two of the next three downs, and the Gophers were forced to punt.

“Being able to put a game away like that, that is what this team has to understand,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said.

Instead, Minnesota benefited from two cataclysmic South Dakota State turnover to propel a comeback win, 28-21. The Gophers offensive line was a major reason why the lower-level FCS foe was able to hang around.

The Gophers O-line is bigger than the Vikings’, averaging more than 340 pounds per player, but they didn’t exert their will against the much-smaller Jackrabbits’ defensive line. They struggled to push them off the line of scrimmage on run plays and were troubled by twist stunts on passing downs.

“When you play a team that has a lot of time to prepare for you — this is their Super Bowl — there are things they did that they hadn’t done before,” Fleck said.

Fleck also credited South Dakota State defensive end Ryan Earth, a FCS All-America candidate, who had three tackles, a sack and a pass break-up. “He’s a special football player, high motor,” he said.

Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan was sacked twice and was pressured on a handful of other occasions. One twist toward the right side of the Gophers offensive line had success to pressure Morgan. The first sack came when tight end Jake Paulson whiffed on a block in the second quarter. Later, a twist to the left side of the Gophers’ offensive line netted a sack in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, in the run game, Rodney Smith had 92 yards (4.4 average) on 21 carries, and Mo Ibrahim had 36 yards (3.0 per rush) his 12 rushes.

But Fleck put the offensive line struggles on himself.

“I thought our running backs ran really hard,” he said. “We’ve got to block better. I thought we were inconsistent up front. Again, that starts with me. I’ve got to get more out of it. I’ve got to get more out of them. I’ve got to be able to make sure they do it better.

“But there were also some times when we needed some big yards and they were able to do it. We need more consistency.”