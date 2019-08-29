MINNEAPOLIS -- The fourth play after halftime Thursday showed what should happen when a Big Ten program plays a lower-level FCS school at home.

South Dakota State freshman quarterback J’Bore Gibbs panicked after grabbing a bouncing snap and threw an interception to Chris Williamson; the Gophers cornerback easily returned it for a touchdown and a 20-7 lead at TCF Bank Stadium.

But what did happen next was much different. The Jackrabbits bounced back with two touchdowns — including a 10-play, 92-yard drive — to take a 21-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

U fans hovered over the panic button, or just left the stadium, but then South Dakota State presented a gift fumble to Minnesota in the fourth quarter. The Gophers scored five plays later and added a two-point conversion to escape with a 28-21 season-opening win.

Minnesota avoided a second loss to an FCS school this decade. In 2011, Jerry Kill’s first season, North Dakota State posted a 28-point second quarter and cruise to a 37-24 win.

In his third year, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck could exhale when Minnesota got its first sack of the game on fourth and 10 with the Jackrabbits driving in a two-minute drill into Minnesota territory.

But Fleck had many problems exposed along the offensive line and defensively heading into Fresno State next week.

South Dakota State, which is ranked fourth in FCS, out-gained Minnesota 367-313.

To take a 13-7 halftime lead, the Gophers scored on a quick strike and a slow and stubborn drive.

The highlight reel play was receiver Rashod Bateman cradling a deep pass with his right hand before securing it with his left as he crossed the goal line for a 42-yard score with a minute to halftime.

Two drives earlier, the Gophers had to grind out an 18-play, 91-yard touchdown drive that took 10 minutes before Seth Green’s 1-yard scoring rush.

To keep that drive alive, the U needed fourth-down conversion and then found an opening as Morgan found Bateman for a 31-yard catch and run; it was only the second play of the drive longer than 10 yards.

Minnesota’s defense broke down after their own long drive, giving up big chunks: 17 yards, 11, 11, 9 and 17 before a 1-yard touchdown run from Gibbs.

The first-quarter lowlight came on the U’s second drive, when Morgan tried to thread a pass into double coverage to Bateman, but it was intercepted by safety Josh Manchigiah. The Gophers defense responded, forcing the Jackrabbits to punt for a second time in the first period.

Briefly

Gophers senior linebacker Kamal Martin did not play Thursday, with a team spokesman saying it was coach P.J. Fleck’s decision. Martin also missed the Quick Lane Bowl due to a suspension. Redshirt freshman Mariano Sori-Marin started in his place.