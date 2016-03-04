ANDOVER -- From dead in the water to alive and well, the Bemidji High School football team rallied with a fourth-quarter comeback for a messy, 28-27 victory at Andover on Thursday to open the new season with a bang.

The BHS offense stalled out in the second half, which allowed the Huskies (0-1) to mount a 27-21 lead with three minutes remaining. But faced with a fourth-and-3 from their own 18, the Lumberjacks moved the chains on Matt Arel’s do-or-die 20-yard catch over the middle.

It kept alive the decisive drive, and Gavin Luksik later hauled in his first career catch on a game-tying, 15-yard touchdown from Brett Tharaldson with 49 seconds remaining. Grant DeClusin powered through the extra point for the 28-27 edge.

BEMIDJI TOUCHDOWN: What a time for Gavin Luksik’s first-ever catch. It’s good for the game-tying score with 49 seconds left, and after Grant DeClusin’s PAT, Bemidji leads 28-27. pic.twitter.com/ZRvyT8EGjT — Micah Friez (@micahfriez) August 30, 2019

The defense held on Andover’s last-ditch effort, and when its Hail Mary attempt from the 43 dropped incomplete, the Jacks escaped with a 1-0 start.

Will Falldorf struck first on a mad dash, streaking up the middle for a 64-yard touchdown bolt and an immediate 7-0 lead. He doubled down shortly after, finding the end zone on a pitch to the outside and handing Bemidji a 14-0 advantage.

The Huskies clawed back through the air. First, on third-and-25, Ethan Kalmes found Keaton Leukam down the sideline for a 37-yard touchdown reception that closed the first-quarter scoring.

Andover then tied the game on Aghogho Eyafe’s 29-yard reception early in the second, but Falldorf established a Bemidji lead once more, 21-14, through a 7-yard burst to the pylon with a minute left on the clock.

The Huskies drew first blood out of halftime, turning a Tharaldson turnover -- the Jacks’ fourth -- into a 12-yard touchdown catch for Leukam. However, the extra-point attempt doinked off the left upright, preserving the BHS lead at 21-20.

Things went dire for Bemidji when Caden Wheeler punched in Andover’s go-ahead score from five yards out, especially when the Lumberjack offense struggled to respond.

But Caden Bolte sparked the rally with a juggling interception on a deep ball, which set up the offense to march downfield for its game-winning drive.

BHS will return home to defend Babe’s Bell, hosting Brainerd in a rivalry showdown staged for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Bemidji 28, Andover 27

BHS 14 7 0 7 -- 28

AND 7 7 6 7 -- 27

First quarter: BHS TD, Falldorf 64-yard rush, 7-0 BHS; BHS TD, Falldorf 7-yard rush, 14-0 BHS; AND TD, Leukam 37-yard catch, 14-7 BHS.

Second quarter: AND TD, Eyafe 29-yard catch, 14-14; BHS TD, Falldorf 7-yard rush, 21-14 BHS.

Third quarter: AND TD, Leukam 12-yard catch (PAT missed), 21-20 BHS.

Fourth quarter: AND TD, Wheeler 5-yard rush, 27-21 AND; BHS TD, Luksik 15-yard catch, 28-27 BHS.