ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Vikings teammates have given Kyle Sloter the nickname “The Closer.’’ On Thursday night, Aug. 29, he played the role of “The Starter.’’

In his first Minnesota preseason start, the quarterback was mostly effective in a 27-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills New Era Field.

The Vikings led by as much as 23-6 after Sloter had left the game in favor of Jake Browning. But the Bills stormed back to win on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Tyree Jackson to David Sills with 8 seconds left.

Sloter gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead with a 15-yard touchdown pass to running back Ameer Abdullah midway through the first quarter. He threw his first career preseason interception in the second quarter but later led drives that ended in field goals in the second and third quarters.

Playing the first half and one series in the third quarter, Sloter completed 16 of 24 passes for 163 yards and a passer rating of 82.5.

The Vikings held out starting quarterback Kirk Cousins and backup Sean Mannion. That gave Sloter, a three-year veteran, his first start in eight Minnesota preseason games and his second in 12 overall. Sloter, who never has appeared in a regular-season game, started Denver’s 2017 exhibition final.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said earlier this week that the team is undecided on whether to keep three quarterbacks or just two. If Sloter doesn’t make the 53-man roster, he has said he expects to have other NFL options.

Sloter got “The Closer’’ moniker by leading several Minnesota comebacks the past two preseasons. His latest was leading the Vikings to two fourth-quarter touchdowns against Arizona on Saturday, when they won 20-9 after trailing 9-7.

Sloter entered the game leading all quarterbacks in the preseason with more than two attempts with a passer rating of 146.9. But considering Sloter mostly had been going against third-stringers, Zimmer hadn’t been that impressed.

The Vikings did not dress out 36 of the 88 players on the roster, leaving mostly young players to battle it out for roster spots. The roster must be trimmed to 53 on Saturday.

It was all but assured Thursday that Dan Bailey has won the kicking job over Kaare Vedvik. Bailey drilled field goals of 54 and 43 yards in the second half after Vedvik had missed wide right from 37 yards in the second quarter and made a 27-yarder just before halftime. Vedvik went just 1 of 4 on field-goal attempts in the preseason.

On a night in which winds were blowing up to 14 mph, Vedvik had looked shaky kicking in warmups.

Vedvik, acquired from Baltimore this preseason for a fifth-round draft pick, also has been competing with Matt Wile to be the punter. The Vikings punted just once in the first half Thursday, with Wile having a 33-yard boot downed at the 8.

Vedvik punted twice in the second half for an average of 44 yards. He had a 45-yard boot returned 79 yards for a touchdown by Buffalo running back Marcus Murphy with 3:21 left in the game.

The Vikings have been undecided whether they will keep three or four running backs. Starter Dalvin Cook and backup Alexander Mattison, who both sat out Thursday, are locks. In the competition for the third spot, Mike Boone, the leader, had six carries for 19 yards in the first half, and Abdullah had five attempts for 21 yards.

Four receivers who are roster locks sat out: Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Chad Beebe and Olabisi Johnson. Among those battling for a fifth or possibly also a sixth roster spot, Brandon Zylstra had two catches for 24 yards in the first half and Laquon Treadwell had three grabs for 30 yards.

It might have been the final Minnesota game for Treadwell, who has been a huge disappointment since being taken in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft.