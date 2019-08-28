EAGAN, Minn. -- With the season opener now only a week and a half away, the Minnesota Vikings still don’t know who their starting kicker is.

Special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf made it seem like the head-to-head battle between Dan Bailey and Kaare Vedvik could come down to Thursday’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.

“We are scheduled to have both of them” kick against the Bills, Maalouf said. “It just depends on the reps. That’s going to be the biggest thing. We know what Dan can do. He’s got a very good body of work. It’s important to get Kaare some reps. The regular season is coming pretty quickly. They both have to be ready.”

If practice reps are any indication, Bailey figures to be ahead of Vedvik at this point, and he seems to being kicking better after inconsistent performances early in training camp.

Meanwhile, Vedvik has struggled with field goals since arriving in the Twin Cities in a trade two weeks ago with the Baltimore Ravens, most recently making just 5 of 9 attempts during Wednesday’s practice, even shanking a kick from 33 yards out.

“There’s a lot of teams that are very unaware of who their kicker is going to be,” Maalouf said. “We use all this time just to evaluate the guys. We have to use every single week to evaluate.”

If Vedvik doesn’t beat out Bailey, there’s a very good chance he unseats Matt Wile as the starting punter. One of the reasons he could stick is that the Vikings traded a fifth-round draft pick to get him.

Kearse's progress

Jayron Kearse has quietly emerged as a playmaker for the Vikings this preseason, flourishing in the hybrid role that has him playing part safety and part linebacker.

“This is the most comfortable we have seen him,” defensive coordinator George Edwards said. “I think last week was probably one of the better games he had. You could see him making a lot of plays throughout the course of the game when he was in there taking reps.”

While it’s unclear how much Kearse will play Thursday, it’s clear he will play a key role for the Vikings this season, putting his massive 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame to good use.

Candid camera

Mike Zimmer was on the ongoing HBO show Hard Knocks when he was the defensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals, and while it’s assumed he’s not for the Vikings being a focus of the show, he still speaks very highly of the production of show itself.

“Those people at Hard Knocks are very, very professional,” Zimmer said. “Even though they can portray guys however they deem necessary to make the show, they are really professional. They do a great job. I’m still friends with a lot of those people that work there.”