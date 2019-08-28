There are 62 voters in the Associated Press college football poll; three put the Gophers in their preseason top 25: Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald, Audrey Dahlgren of WLNS-TV in Lansing, Mich., and Andy Greder, Gophers beat writer for the Pioneer Press.

McKewon put Minnesota the highest of any pollster at No. 22, giving them four points; Dahlgren had the U at No. 24 (two points); I had them at No. 25 (one). The Gophers will have to gain roughly 130 more points to actually crack the Top 25.

Here are the three voters on why they put Minnesota in the preseason Top 25:

Dahlgren: I know quarterback Tanner Morgan is only a redshirt sophomore, but he’s returning with quite a bit of valuable game experience. By him ending 2018 with a (34-10 Quick Lane Bowl) victory, as well as a (37-15) win on the road at Wisconsin, I think it says a lot about his ability to lead in big-time situations and that will only carry over into 2019. Morgan also has a lot of great skill guys to work with, like senior wide receiver Tyler Johnson. There’s just a lot of depth on offense, and the Gophers should score more points this year. Then there’s P.J. Fleck. … Every year he’s been there the wins have increased, just like when he coached at Western Michigan.”

McKewon: I picked Minnesota for No. 22 in my poll because of the program’s number of returning starters, its returning experience and production at quarterback, the improvement of a young team in the last half of last season, and a schedule that should allow Minnesota’s upside to shine through. I’m actually predicting Minnesota to lose at Fresno State but to do quite well in the league itself, finishing a strong 8-4. Necessarily, my promotion of Minnesota means Wisconsin and Northwestern aren’t predicted, at least by me, to do as well.”

Greder: The U welcomes back 16 starters — and this doesn’t include arguably its two best players, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and running back Rodney Smith, who return from season-ending injuries in 2018. Minnesota was the youngest team in the nation last year and matured down the stretch, going 3-1 with a signature win at Wisconsin. With an experienced Morgan and coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca back, the Gophers should score more points than the 29 they averaged a year ago, and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi’s unit gave up only 15 points a game in the four he coached to end the season — a huge improvement from the 43 ppg the U allowed in Big Ten games under predecessor Robb Smith last year. The Gophers’ schedule sets up favorably — they avoid fifth-ranked Ohio State, Michigan (No. 7) and Michigan State (No. 18) — and I believe they’ll be 5-0 going into the Oct. 12 game against Nebraska at TCF Bank Stadium.