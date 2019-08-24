EAGAN, Minn. -- If quarterback Kyle Sloter doesn’t make the Minnesota Vikings’ 53-man roster, he believes he’s done enough to be picked up by another NFL team.

“Yeah, I would hope so,’’ Sloter said Tuesday. “I feel like I’m a young guy who’s put his best foot forward in the games, and I’m hopefully just going to show that I can get better and better.’’

Coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday he doesn’t know if the Vikings will keep two or three quarterbacks when the roster is set Saturday. Locks to make it are starter Kirk Cousins and backup Sean Mannion.

Along with Sloter, the third-stringer, Minnesota also has undrafted rookie Jake Browning.

“It all depends on other positions really,’’ Zimmer said. “Where we’re at with the 53, if we’re going to keep three or keep two.’’

Sloter, 25, has been on Minnesota’s active roster the past two seasons but has not appeared in a regular-season game. He’s not approaching Thursday’s preseason finale at Buffalo as if he has a roster spot assured.

“The mind-set that I carry is that I always have to make the roster, and I don’t ever want to get complacent,’’ Sloter said. “My mind-set is that I’m fighting for a spot and it’s served me well in the past and I’m just going to assume that I’m not safe.’’

Cousins won’t play Thursday. Zimmer wouldn’t say whether Mannion will start or also will sit out.

Sloter said he doesn’t know who will start, saying quarterbacks likely won’t find out until Wednesday.

Vedvik struggles again

Vikings kicker-punter Kaare Vedvik, who missed two field-goal attempts against the Cardinals, didn’t help himself in practice Tuesday.

Vedvik went 5 of 9 on attempts. He attempted four outside, including badly missing a 33-yarder. After the Vikings moved practice indoors because of the threat of lightning, he had five attempts.

Vedvik is competing with kicker Dan Bailey and punter Matt Wile for a roster spot.

Asked about Vedvik struggling in practice, Zimmer said, “I’ll have to look at the tape.’’

Asked what he wants to see from his kickers, Zimmer said, “I want to see it go through the yellow posts.’’

Asked about how he handles a young kicker who struggles in the preseason, Zimmer said he’s “got to have more patience probably.’’

Vedvik missed attempts of 43 and 54 yards against Arizona, which special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf called “unacceptable.’’

Maalouf said the Vikings will use both Vedvik and Bailey for kicking Thursday.

Briefly

For a second straight day, starters practiced in the morning and reserves in the afternoon. Starters won’t play Thursday. Being with the morning group is an indication fullback C.J. Ham likely has secured a roster spot. “Just from looking at it, that’s what it looks like, but I know in this business you can never get too comfortable,’’ he said. “You never know until the deadline.” ... Wide receiver Jeff Badet, who suffered a groin injury in practice Aug. 20 and sat out against Arizona, returned Tuesday. Safety Derron Smith left practice early. Tackles Brian O’Neill and Aviante Collins did only individual work. Defensive end Ade Aruna practiced for a second straight day after being out for more than three weeks.