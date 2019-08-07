DETROIT — Zach Zenner's tenure with the Lions ended Tuesday after Detroit released the four-year veteran running back out of South Dakota State, the team announced on its Twitter account.

Zenner, 27, of Eagan, Minn., played in 36 games since he signed as an undrafted free agent with the team in 2015.

Last season, the Lions waived Zenner in September before bringing him back in November.

Placed on injured reserve twice in his career, Zenner was limited to eight games in each of the past two seasons.