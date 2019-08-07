EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings had hoped to bolster their cornerback depth issues by adding an experienced player. It’s time for a new plan.

Minnesota released Bene Benwikere on Tuesday, Aug. 27, a five-year veteran who struggled in three preseason games, leaving little experience behind starting corners Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes, and slotback Mackensie Alexander.

Mike Hughes is recovering from a knee injury and not expected to be ready for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener against Atlanta, and Holton Hill will serve two NFL suspensions totaling eight games to start the season.

Thursday’s preseason finale at Buffalo will be the last chance for several young cornerbacks to make a good impression.

“It’s a work in progress,” head coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday. “We’ve got some guys who are talented. We’ll have to see how it shakes out.”

Competing to make the team are Craig James, Duke Thomas and rookies Kris Boyd and Nate Meadors. James, who got into three games last season for the Vikings, is the only one of the group with regular-season experience.

“We’ve always taken it as keep developing the guys that you got here,” defensive coordinator George Edwards said of depth at cornerback. “Keep developing the guys that we’re practicing with, and it’s always the next man up. So, that’s kind of the way we approach it, and we just look for these young guys to keep continuing to grow.”

NFL teams must have the 53-man roster set for the regular season on Saturday. However, the Vikings will continue after that to keep an eye on the waiver wire on cornerbacks who are released.

The Vikings had hoped to address cornerback depth issues with an experienced player. Before signing Benwikere on Aug. 3, they worked out veterans Orlando Scandrick, Morris Claiborne and Dexter McDonald. Scandrick later signed with Philadelphia and Claiborne with Kansas City.

Hughes suffered a torn ACL and other ligament damage in Week 6 last year as a rookie. He was taken off the physically unable to perform list Monday but has been limited to light work on the side during practice.

Hill will serve two four-game suspensions for substance abuse violations.

Alexander can play outside cornerback if needed. Then the Vikings could use safety Jayron Kearse as a slotback.

Rookie Marcus Epps, a sixth-round pick, plays both safety and slot and has a decent chance to make the team. “I think I’ve done solid,” he said. “I think I’ve improved every day.”

In addition to Benwikere, the Vikings also released receiver Jordan Taylor, leaving them with 88 players on a 90-man roster. Zimmer said some final cuts will be decided on Thursday.

“We don’t have it solidified yet,” he said. “There’s still a few more things that we’re looking at and trying to figure out.”

Zimmer said the Vikings haven’t decided whether to keep two or three quarterbacks. Kirk Cousins is the starter and Sean Mannion the backup, so Thursday will be important for Kyle Sloter. They also must decide whether to keep three or four running backs; if it’s three, Ameer Abdullah could be the odd man out.

Kaare Vedvik continues to compete with Dan Bailey at kicker and Matt Wile at punter. Vedvik, who missed two field goals last Saturday against Arizona, didn’t help himself Tuesday by going 5 of 9 in practice.

There are battles for final roster spots at other position groups, including linebacker and along the offensive and defensive lines. But players who win those spots likely won’t play key roles early. That might not be the case at cornerback, where a young player could be thrown into the opener against Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks.

Zimmer is hoping a strong candidate emerges Thursday.

“It will be a big week for them,’’ he said.