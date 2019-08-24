EAGAN, Minn. — Playing in front of a packed house at U.S. Bank Stadium, Vikings rookie receiver Bisi Johnson felt as if all eyes were on him as he ran off the field during the first half of Saturday’s exhibition game against the Arizona Cardinals. And not in a good way.

He had just run the wrong pass route, and while the mistake was indefensible for a 22-year-old trying desperately to make the roster, it was even worse considering it happened during a prime opportunity with the starters.

“It definitely wasn’t good,” Johnson said. “The coaches were (upset).”

What followed was a few choice words from coach Mike Zimmer, a chat with quarterback Kirk Cousins, and chance for some personal reflection.

“You just have to keep moving on to the next play,” said Johnson, who finished with three catches for 52 yards. “That’s what I did, and I ended up having a pretty good second half.”

His ability to bounce back in games, coupled with his consistency in practices, has helped Johnson stand out. He has emerged as a favorite to make the active roster with cutdown day right around the corner, and the fact that he’s been practicing with the starters in morning sessions this week, while the rest of the team practices a few hours later, only supports that notion.

“It’s a huge boost of confidence,” he said. “It’s awesome that they trust me enough to allow me to come out here and play with the (starters). That just allows me to get more comfortable. There are still times I get uncomfortable. That’s just what happens in football. You’ve got to be comfortable being uncomfortable. I’m feeling good right now.”

Asked specifically what has helped Johnson pull away from some of his counterparts, Zimmer referenced his attention to detail.

“He knows all the spots, and every time he goes in, he makes plays, whether it’s practice or games,” the coach said. “He catches the ball well, runs good routes, and seems to have a good feel with leverage.”

None of this has happened by mistake for the seventh-round draft pick out of Colorado State. He has worked tirelessly since arriving in the Twin Cities, whether it is sticking around after practice to catch passes, or staying up late to study his playbook.

“I would say in the early weeks it was two and a half hours a night, at least,” Johnson said. “It was a grind. Now I’m getting more comfortable. I can just look over a script real quick and understand it. It took awhile to get there.”

Aside from that, Johnson spoke at length about the minor details of playing the position that often go unnoticed to the untrained eye.

“There’s a huge emphasis on depth and things like that,” he said. “We talk about it every day in meetings. You were half-a-yard short on this route or something like that. We focus a lot on details, and that’s what Coach Zimmer talked about after the last game. It wasn’t stuff that maybe the fans saw. It was just the little things.”

Like, say, running the wrong route on a particular play, something Johnson won’t soon forget.

“They’re giving me the opportunity to go out there, so I have to show Kirk that I’m going to be in the right place at the right time,” Johnson said. “That’s what the coaches have told me. They want a guy who is going to be where he’s supposed to be on the field. You don’t have to be the fastest. You don’t have to be the most athletic. You just have to be in the right place at the right time.”