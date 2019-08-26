EAGAN, Minn. -- Mike Boone watched in awe Saturday as Dalvin Cook took a handoff on the left side of the field, cut back across the grain and sprinted 85 yards to pay dirt.

“That was amazing to see,” Boone said. “He comes in and does Dalvin Cook things. He broke off an 80-plus yarder and it looked like he wasn’t even running fast. He’s a great athlete. Shoutout to Dalvin.”

Later, Boone got a chance to do his best impression of Cook, and while he didn’t bust loose, he continued to show he might belong on the active roster. He finished with 10 carries for 41 rushing yards and a touchdown in the contest.

“That’s my guy,” Cook said. “That’s my clone right there. It was great see him get rewarded for what he does. He works hard and comes every day with no complaining. He asks questions every day on the little things. He just wants to learn and just wants to get better. To see him go put it on the field, I was happy for him.”

That’s been a common theme for Boone, who leads the NFL in preseason rushing with 177 rushing yards. Listening to the way coach Mike Zimmer talks about him, it appears Boone is ahead of Ameer Abdullah in the position battle for the No. 3 running back.

“He’s been running the ball very hard and has had some good catches in his preseason,” Zimmer said. “I think he’s done really well. He’s worked extremely well. He’s a good kid and needs to keep doing the same things he’s been doing.”

That’s exactly what Boone plans to do while soaking up as much as he can from Cook.

“Everything he knows, he tries to school me on,” Boone said. “I give a big credit to Dalvin. He helps me out a lot with everything from blocking schemes to pass protection.”

Boone also has impressed Zimmer with his play on special teams. He’s served as a kickoff returner on occasion and has made a few plays as a gunner, too.

“Everything he’s doing, he’s doing much better,” Zimmer said. “For guys like him, they need to play special teams if they want to make the team. I was impressed by what he did in special teams probably more so than running back. He’s really working hard at special teams.”

That said, Boone still prides himself on being a stalwart in the backfield, and making sure there’s little to no drop off when he enters the game.

“As soon as Dalvin comes out, we try to go in and produce like he can,” he said. “Us having that bond outside of the building shows. We are happy for everybody, whether it be a two-yard run or an 80-yard run.”