MINNEAPOLIS — Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said it was a “hard decision” in January to turn down a job at the University of West Virginia, where he would be working with close friend and new head coach Neal Brown.

But the talent Minnesota’s offense returns for the 2019 season was one of a handful of reasons Ciarrocca gave for coming back to Dinkytown for his third season.

“I feel like we are really close, and I like to finish things,” Ciarrocca said earlier this month. “I felt like we had some unfinished business here.”

For the first time in three seasons under Ciarrocca and head coach P.J. Fleck, the Gophers have an experienced quarterback in sophomore starter Tanner Morgan.

The stable of running backs is led by Rodney Smith, Mo Ibrahim and Shannon Brooks, who have combined for 6,001 career rushing yards.

The U’s offensive line has four returning starters from its Quick Lane Bowl victory over Georgia Tech last December and pound-for-pound is bigger than the Vikings’ O-line. Daniel Faalele, Blaise Andries, Curtis Dunlap, Conner Olson and Sam Schlueter average 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds; the Vikings’ line averages 6-foot-4, 302.

The receiver corps features top talent in Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman, with quality options with Chris Autman-Bell and Demetrius Douglas.

There’s also the newly added dimension of promising tight ends Brevyn Spann-Ford and Jake Paulson, plus the run/pass option presented by wildcat quarterback Seth Green.

“One thing that I think Kirk is really good at is creating game plans for what we are really good at,” Fleck said. “I think we have some talented depth. I think we are all on the same page.”

Losing Ciarrocca last offseason would have forced Fleck to replace both coordinators from 2018 (Joe Rossi replaced the fired Robb Smith as defensive coordinator last November). It would have denied players the continuity and comfort of understanding the same system and terminology.

In his sixth season, Smith now serves as the program’s “great grandpa,” meaning he can provide a deeper historical perspective.

“Since I’ve been here, it’s one of the best teams I’ve been a part of,” said Smith, who arrived in Minnesota in 2014. “I’m excited to see what we can do.”

Throughout Smith’s career, opposing defenses have zeroed in on stopping him and Brooks, often bringing another linebacker or defensive back into the box for a numerical advantage over the run blockers.

“As a running back, you dream about getting that extra hat out of the box,” Smith said. “Now that we have threats everywhere on the field, you can’t just put everybody in the box and try to stop the run because, if you do, we will beat you in the passing game.”

Morgan started the final six games of 2018, going 4-2, and has taken all the first-team reps since Zack Annestad was injured on Aug. 2.

“(Morgan) is much more in command of our system now,” Ciarrocca said.

One issue last season is how Morgan and Annexstad were not able to force defenses to remain honest by keeping the ball on zone-read run plays.

“Tanner has really improved in that area,” Ciarrocca said. “He has a lot of experience with it, but we weren’t very good at it last year when we had to read it.”

“I said sometimes, ‘Are we actually reading?’ ” he said of the QB studying the edge defender and letting them indicate if it’s better to keep the ball or hand it off to the running back.

With backup quarterbacks Jacob Clark and Cole Kramer having zero experience, how will Ciarrocca determine if QB keepers on read-options are a part of the attack?

“If I had four (quarterbacks) with experience, I would want the starter to stay healthy anyhow,” Ciarrocca said. “We are just going to run the system. If the zone reads are a big part of it, they will be a big part of it. I wouldn’t say any of these guys are prototypical zone read guys.”

In his second year at the helm, Morgan also has been working to challenge defenses with deeper passes. Minnesota thrived on shorter slant routes last year, and they want to hit a higher number of deeper posts and fly routes.

“I feel a lot more comfortable in it,” Morgan said. “(Thanks) to the coaching staff, (thanks) to the receivers for helping me get to that level and helping me feel confident in that stuff.”