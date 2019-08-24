MINNEAPOLIS -- Tanner Morgan smiled when asked about his height on Sunday, Aug, 25, dealing with it in the same way the Gophers’ starting quarterback has handled his early baldness.

Losing your hair as a redshirt sophomore? Shave it.

Can’t get a good look at receivers in the pocket? Move around.

With four of five men in his family being bald, Morgan says he’s “6-foot and a 1/2 (inch) — whatever it is.”

“You got to find your lanes, whether you are 6-3 or 6-foot,” he said. “When your right tackle is 6-9 (Daniel Faalele), it just is what it is. I personally don’t think about it. You just have to have a good feel for the game and move around. If you can’t see, move and just find an opening.”

Morgan found a way around short stature last year, with a 4-2 record as a starter. He completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,401 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions. He has taken all the Gophers’ first-team reps after 6-foot-3 QB Zack Annexstad suffered a foot injury that could keep him out months.

“(Morgan) has incredible response mechanisms,” head coach P.J. Fleck said. “That’s what makes him very unique. That is part of the intangible category. He’s not a big, 6-5 guy. He can’t throw a 95 miles-per-hour fastball. But he’s got these intangibles that are off the charts.”

Preparing for 'ghost'

The Gophers’ defense is game-planning for unknowns with their first two 2019 opponents breaking in new quarterbacks.

On Thursday night at TCF Bank Stadium, redshirt freshman J’Bore Gibbs will lead South Dakota State. He replaces record setter Taryn Christion, who took the Jackrabbits to a 10-3 season before bowing out to North Dakota State in the FCS semifinals. He is now with the Dallas Cowboys.

Next week, Fresno State will be fronted by Jorge Reyna. He replaces Marcus McMaryion, who nearly edged Minnesota in a 21-14 loss last September in a 12-2 season in the Mountain West Conference.

“You’re scheming for ghosts,” Fleck said. “You got to do everything you can to do what you do really well and highlight that through Game 1. … How can we change that through the course of the game? How can we make adjustments?”

Gibbs has not played for SDSU, but he showed an ability to pass and run coming out of Phillips High School in Chicago.

Renya, who had 111 passing and 75 rushing yards as the Bulldogs’ backup in 2018, has shown a “good escape dimension,” Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford has said.

Redshirt rule

The Gophers were able to play five true freshmen in four or fewer games last season, enabling them to get a taste of college football while keeping their redshirts.

The players that benefited from the first-year NCAA rule were: guard Curtis Dunlap, tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, defensive lineman Mayan Ahanotu and linebackers Braelen Oliver and Josh Aune. All five played in the 2018 season opener.

“Doesn’t matter who we’re playing or what the score is … being able to play a lot of people in Game 1 is important to me, if we feel like they can play,” Fleck said.

Ten players took off their redshirts with five or more games last season: Rashod Bateman, Daniel Faalele, Terell Smith, Bryce Williams, Zack Annexstad, Jordan Howden, Benny Sapp III, Thomas Rush, Mariano Sori-Marin and Jamaal Teague.

Seven freshmen didn’t play in any games a year ago and remain on the roster.

Five scholarship players didn’t play and have left the program. Walk-on Max Janes played in all 13 games on special teams but was dismissed from the team after an incident with police in February.

Briefly

Fleck said running backs Rodney Smith and Mo Ibrahim will take the majority of the carries early against South Dakota State. … The Gophers sold 7,127 tickets last week in a “24-hour flash sale” for the season opener, and tickets remain available. Minnesota had 41,291 in the 50,805-seat stadium for the 2018 opener against New Mexico State.