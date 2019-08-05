MINNEAPOLIS -- The Vikings will go the entire preseason without having their starting defensive or offensive lines intact.

Nose tackle Linval Joseph and right offensive tackle Brian O’Neill sat out Saturday’s 20-9 preseason win against Arizona at U.S. Bank Stadium. Starters will not play in next Thursday’s finale at Buffalo, so they will both end up missing the entire preseason.

Joseph, recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, was a full participant in practice this past week but the Vikings opted not to rush him back into action. O’Neil, who has a right arm injury, is making progress. After not practicing at all, he was able to take part in individual drills over the past week.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he had no concerns about his defensive and offensive lines not being intact during the preseason. He’s optimistic about Joseph and O’Neill being ready for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener against Atlanta.

“Not to me, but I’m not the doctor,’’ Zimmer said about there being any doubts.

Other starters sitting out Saturday were wide receiver Adam Thielen and safety Harrison Smith. Zimmer said both had minor injury situations and it was for “precautionary” reasons.

“Harrison had a cut that got infected, and I just didn’t want to risk it,’’ Zimmer said. “He could have played, and Thielen could have played. Practiced all week, he could have played, but he was a little sore.’’

Among eligible players, others who sat out because of injury were tackle Aviante Collins, defensive tackle Ade Aruna and wide receiver Jeff Badet, who suffered a groin strain in practice last Tuesday. Badet said the injury is not serious.

Cornerback Mike Hughes and tight end David Morgan remain on the physically unable to perform list and defensive end Tashawn Bower is on the non-football injury list.