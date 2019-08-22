MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings defense looks ready for the Sept. 8 season opener against Atlanta.

The offense? Not so much.

Playing the entire first half, Minnesota's first-team offense managed only two first downs, but the defense held the Arizona Cardinals out of the end zone in a 20-9 preseason victory on Saturday, Aug. 24.

An 85-yard touchdown run by Cook helped to mask a largely ineffective effort by the first team Vikings offense. Minus that play, Minnesota could only muster 45 yards from scrimmage. Kirk Cousins completed just 3 of 13 passes for 35 yards and was sacked twice. The offense had two first downs and two holding penalties in the first half.

"Offensively, we had dropped balls, penalties, a bunch of three-and-outs," said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. "It was really a poor performance, and we'll have to play a lot better if we want to win football games."

Cousins said the offense couldn't find its footing because it was "off-balance."

"Really disappointing performance, it's about as simple as that," he said. "I don't think it's any one thing, I think it's a lot of things. I don't think you can put your finger on any one issue."

The offense wasn't bailed out by the kicking game, either. Kaare Vedvick missed both his field goal tries, from 43 and 54 yards, further muddying the team's kicking and punting situation.

"I don't know," Zimmer said of his specialists, also noting his level of concern for Vedvick's performance is "high."

"Since we brought Vedvick in, (Dan) Bailey's been kicking good and (Matt) Wile's been punting good," he continued. "And Vedvick goes out and misses field goals. I'm at a loss at that."

Stefon Diggs hauled in two catches for 28 yards to lead the starters in receiving. Alexander Mattison, who spelled Cook after two drives, added 18 yards rushing.

Minnesota's starters on defense — minus nose tackle Linval Joseph and safety Harrison Smith, who did not play — mitigated the damage caused Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray. Murray threw for 137 yards, but three key third down stops forced a punt and two field goal attempts by Zane Gonzalez.

Trailing by 2, quarterback Kyle Sloter led the Vikings on an 80-yard drive in the fourth quarter, capped off by a 7-yard run by Mike Boone. His 177 rushing yards in three games leads Minnesota this preseason.

Sloter added a passing touchdown to fullback Khari Blasingame late in the fourth quarter. He finished with 102 yards passing an a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating.

Minnesota native Larry Fitzgerald caught his lone target for a 5-yard gain. The game was likely the veteran receiver's last game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Briefly

Zimmer said both receiver Adam Thielen (soreness) and Harrison Smith (infected cut) could have played, but were held out of the game as a precaution. Others who didn't play include kicker Dan Bailey, nose tackle Linval Joseph, tackle Brian O'Neill, cornerback Mike Hughes and tight end David Morgan.