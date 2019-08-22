EAGAN, Minn. -- An elbow injury played a role in the Minnesota Vikings’ decision earlier this month to release long snapper Kevin McDermott after four seasons.

McDermott’s contract was terminated Aug. 11, making rookie Austin Cutting the team’s long snapper. McDermott underwent surgery to repair his right elbow on Friday in New York. He snaps with his right arm.

A source said the Vikings have agreed to an injury settlement with McDermott. The team will pay him the remainder of his preseason salary and three weeks of his regular-season base salary ($150,000 of $850,000), plus for his surgery and rehabilitation.

McDermott played in Minnesota’s preseason opener at New Orleans on Aug. 9, two days before his release. He is expected to be recovered enough to sign with another team around midseason.

McDermott noted Tuesday that he would have elbow surgery in a tweet in which he thanked the Vikings and wrote that they “have one of the best organizations” in the NFL.

“For the past four seasons, it was an honor to be a Minnesota Viking,” McDermott wrote. “Until this stop on our NFL journey, no place welcomed my family and I like this community.”

Sloter shirts

Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter said a deal recently was reached with Waffle House to sell his “Sloter House” T-shirts.

Sloter, a fan of Waffle House, had about 100 T-shirts made last season using the same lettering style as the restaurant. He distributed them to players but wasn’t allowed to market them. Now, the T-shirts are available for $32 on Sloter’s website at kylesloternfl.com.

“We figured out a deal with Waffle House,” Sloter said. “It’s something fun. It kind of started when guys were wearing them around the locker room, and then other people started asking for them.”

Sloter said there’s a reason the shirts have such a high price.

“They’re made to order,” he said. “Unfortunately, our cost is about $22 (a piece), so that’s why it’s so high, and we’re paying half the shipping costs, as well. I’m not really making any money on it.”

Sloter said he has sold more than 200 so far. He said he can’t give special deals to teammates, but quarterback Sean Mannion still plans to try. “I think I might have a connection with him, so I might try to get one discounted,” he said.

Construction issues

The Vikings are seeking to let fans know that construction in downtown Minneapolis will significantly impact traffic departing Saturday’s preseason game against Arizona at U.S. Bank Stadium. The game kicks off at noon.

Ramps that typically provide direct access to I-35W south from downtown Minneapolis that will be closed are 3rd Street contraflow to I-35W south, 4th Street to I-35W south and Washington Avenue to I-35W south. And the 4th Avenue ramp to I-35W south already has been closed.

Suggested alternatives heading south are 3rd Street or Washington Avenue to 394 west and 4th Street (which will reopen at 4 p.m.) or Washington Avenue to Cedar Avenue to Riverside Avenue to I-94 west.

Other weekend closures near downtown include I-35W south to I-94 west, I-35W south to Highway 55 east and I-35W south to 11th Avenue.

Allen in commercial

Former Vikings star defensive end Jared Allen has a role in a new commercial for the Minnesota Lottery.

Allen, who played for Minnesota from 2008-13, is featured as being on display in the “Jan Cave,” a room in which an avid fan named Jan has placed Vikings memorabilia she purchased after winning the lottery.

A 30-second commercial already is running. A 60-second spot soon will air.