Kyle Sloter told the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Wednesday that quarterbacks fine each other whenever there is a story about one in the media. The third-stringer said he was willing to risk “a big-shot fine” of “like 20 bucks.”

“He’s going to get fined for (saying that), first of all,” Cousins joked. “Kyle (talked about it) so the cat is out of the bag. … I’m sworn to secrecy because I don’t want to get fined, so I’m not going to tell you what the fine system is.”

Cousins holds regular news conferences but said he doesn’t get fined for them.

“I’m obligated by NFL rules to give this press conference so, no,” he said. “If I ever try to talk to (just one reporter), I’m probably going to get fined.”

Backup quarterback Sean Mannion said the fines are a fun way to pass time in the meeting room. “Something to keep it light,’’ he said.

“It’s nothing too severe,” he added. “It’s just a little thing to kind of joke with each other about. There’s a lot of long meeting times, so it’s more just about razzing the other guys.”

Mannion acknowledged he was risking a fine by talking Thursday to a reporter.

“It’s $20 or less,” he said. “I know I’m cheap, so I think we want to keep it there. It’s a fun thing and no one actually gets hurt financially.”

Zimmer lauds Cousins

Head coach Mike Zimmer likes how Cousins has looked in during the first two preseason games.

Cousins played one series in a 34-25 win at New Orleans and two in a 25-19 home win over Seattle. In leading the Vikings to 10 total points, he has completed 10 of 12 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown with a passer rating of 140.6.

“His stats have been real good and all that, but he’s moved the team down,” Zimmer said. “He’s tried to execute the offense the way that we’re trying to get it done.”

Cousins is looking forward to Saturday’s game against Arizona at U.S. Bank Stadium. In the third preseason game, starters usually play about a half.

“The challenge with the first two games is if you don’t start fast, don’t play well early, you feel like you had a horrible game,” he said. So far, he has liked playing at a faster pace in their new offense.

“The advantages of tempo are fatigue on the opponent,’’ Cousins said. “Obviously, you’re fatigued as well as an offense, but to fatigue your opponent should slow down the pass rush, it should get your opponent into more vanilla coverages and blitzes, and they can’t do as many variations of their defense.”

Briefly

–Safety Harrison Smith, tackle Aviante Collins, wide receiver Jeff Badet and defensive end Ade Aruna sat out Thursday’s practice. Badet, who left practice early on Tuesday, has had his upper right thigh wrapped. Tackle Brian O’Neill, who has an injured right arm, did individual drills. … Zimmer said Jayron Kearse looked good while filling in on the first team for Smith. “I had him do a couple things that he hadn’t practiced just to see if he could do it, and he did well,” the coach said. … ’ Kicker-punter Kaare Vedvik made 5 of 6 field-goal attempts with punter Matt Wile holding. Vedvik’s miss was from 45 yards, but he made boots of 50 and 55 yards. Acquired Aug. 11 from Baltimore, Vedvik is battling kicker Dan Bailey and Wile for a roster spot.