The 23-year-old wide receiver was taken with the No. 23 pick in the 2016 draft out of Mississippi. He expected big things.

“I dreamed about staying with one team, going to the hall of fame and putting my mark on one team and building and being a guy who the fans can relate to,” Treadwell said this week during organized team activities.

But Treadwell has just 56 catches for 517 yards in his first three seasons.

Treadwell, in line to become a free agent next March, insists he “would love to be a Viking my whole career.” Minnesota, in a move earlier this month that was expected, did not pick up his 2020 contract option for $10.62 million.

Treadwell said he received the news first from his agent, Kennard McGuire. He then got a call from general manager Rick Spielman, and the two made “small talk.”

“It’s a business,” Treadwell said. “I look forward to the opportunity this year. Doing more. Adding more to the team.”

Could he use his option not being picked up as motivation?

“I have enough motivation,” he said. “If you want to add that on, you can. But I have enough motivation. I haven’t had the best of my years here, and I just look forward to making something of this year and adding to this team and helping us win a Super Bowl.”

Treadwell hopes to claim the No. 3 receiver job behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, but that will be a challenge. Jordan Taylor, signed as a free agent last month, has been in that role primarily during spring drills.

Second-year receiver Chad Beebe also could move ahead of Treadwell, who has been practicing with the second team.

It remains to be seen how Treadwell will fit into Minnesota’s new attack under offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and assistant head coach/offensive adviser Gary Kubiak.

In the final three games last season, when Stefanski was interim coordinator, Treadwell was inactive for the first one and caught one pass for seven yards in the next two. He finished the season with 35 receptions for 302 yards.

“We as coaches are giving (the players) a few things each day to work on,” Stefanski said. “Laquon is no different than any one of our players. There are certain things we point out on tape and we say, ‘X, Y or Z needs to get better.’ ”

Stefanski didn’t offer specifics on what Treadwell must improve, and neither did the receiver. With the Vikings, simply getting open has been a challenge for Treadwell.

Heading into this season, he said he’s in a better state mentally.

“The first couple of years I was trying to get my life figured out, trying to find balance in life, and I think I’ve found that,” Treadwell said. “And I’m going to continue to pursue that.”

Treadwell said he endured a “lot of outside factors that kind of took a little distraction on me and a toll on me.” He didn’t offer specifics but said he’s working to “continue to bring good people around me.”

While Treadwell might not factor in the Vikings’ long-term future, they wouldn’t gain much financially by releasing him before the 2019 season. He is on the books next season for a base salary of $1.8 million, with $1.15 million of it guaranteed. If he was let go, Minnesota would save just $654,770 against the salary cap and would incur $2.5 million of dead money.

“I think it’s all about just continuing to put together good days of practice because right now that’s all you can do,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said of Treadwell.