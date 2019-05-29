While the job likely won’t be settled until preseason games are played, the team has a plan for both to get reps during organized team activities.

Last week, Mannion worked with the second team on Tuesday and Wednesday and Sloter did on Thursday.

Sloter said that schedule is the same during OTAs this week, and he is expected to work with the second team Thursday.

“We’re just taking it day by day,’’ Mannion said Wednesday. “Whenever (the coaches) tell me to go in, I go in and try to play the best football I can.’’

Mannion, a four-year veteran with one career start, signed a free agent last month.

Sloter is entering his third Minnesota season, and has yet to play in a regular-season game. He said in March he is “more than ready” to be the backup, and reiterated that.

“That’s a decision they’re going to have to make and, like I said before, I’m just going to come out here and prove it each and every day, earn their trust, and show I can do the right things and operate the offense,’’ Sloter said. “I have a belief in myself that I can do it.’’

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer expects the job to be decided in the preseason.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski called the decision “so far away that we don’t really focus on them right now.’’

Kaeding hired as kicking consultant

Three months after Zimmer said he wanted to bring in a kicking coach, the Vikings have one.

How long he sticks around remains to be seen.

The Vikings have hired former NFL Pro Bowl kicker Nate Kaeding as a kicking consultant.

“We’re going to see how everything goes,’’ Zimmer said. “We anticipate that he’ll be back for training camp. He’s come in a couple days a week, gets a chance to watch these guys. We’re sending video back (to his Iowa City home) and communicating with email.’’

During Wednesday’s organized team activities session, Kaeding worked with Minnesota kicker Dan Bailey, punter and holder Matt Wile and long snapper Kevin McDermott.

Mata'afa looking good at tackle

The Vikings this spring moved Hercules Mata’afa from defensive end to three-technique defensive tackle. So far, so good.

In a radio interview Wednesday with KFAN, Zimmer raved about Mata’afa, who missed his rookie season of 2018 with a torn ACL, and who has beefed up from 254 pounds to 275.

Zimmer called Mata’afa the “surprise of camp” in OTAs and compared him to Cincinnati Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins.

Briefly

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, nominated last year for NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year, attended an event Wednesday for the award at The Memorial golf tournament in Dublin, Ohio. He tweeted out a photo posing with golfer Ernie Els. ... Also absent from the OTA session were linebacker Devonte Downs and rookie long snapper Austin Cutting, who has his Air Force graduation Thursday. On hand but not participating were injured players Mike Hughes, David Morgan, Tashawn Bower and Richard Cliett.