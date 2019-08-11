MINNEAPOLIS — The roster battle for the Minnesota Vikings special teams unit has gone from murky to, well, still murky.

After releasing long snapper Kevin McDermott in favor of rookie Austin Cutting, at least there is clarity on who will be snapping the ball to Minnesota's punter and holder. But that's about it.

Incumbent punter Matt Wile punted once in Sunday's 25-19 win against Seattle, pinning the ball inside the 20 yard line. Wile was not given holding duties as the stitches in his hand continue to heal. Wide receiver Chad Beebe made his professional holding debut in his stead.

Dan Bailey made both his attempts — a 24-yard chip shot and a standard 33-yard extra point.

Kaare Vedvick performed well on kickoffs and converted an extra point attempt, but didn't achieve much hangtime on a pair of his three punts.

General manager Rick Spielman's plan in acquiring Vedvick from Baltimore for a fifth-round draft pick seems to be sit back and hope player performance clears things up.

But unlike other positions, kickers and punters rarely have a chance to make an impressive positive play. More often, it's the mistakes that spell doom for a special teamer. (See: Daniel Carlson.)

Vedvick's punting potential has yet to be enought to earn him a roster spot, but maybe Beebe's serviceable holding is enough to cost Wile his job.

Bailey has had public votes of confidence from head coach Mike Zimmer, but Vedvick has the stronger leg.

All the Vikings media and Twitterverse can do is speculate, which is exactly where we were a week ago when Spielman traded for the Norwegian kicker/punter.

For a team with an aging core and Super Bowl aspirations, the Vikings need to use their third preseason game as a dress rehearsal.

It's time to double down on the investment for Vedvick by releasing one of the incumbents, or cut their losses by releasing him.

In other words, it's time for Spielman to once again take action.