MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings fans got an extended look at the stars of their team in a 25-19 preseason victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins and the first-team offense played the duration of the first quarter. Cousins completed six of his eight passes for 68 yards, including a deep 34-yard completion to Adam Thielen.

A botched snap from rookie center Garrett Bradbury stalled out the opening drive, but the deep pass to Thielen — paired with a 45-yard defensive pass interference call the next play — set up a Dan Bailey field goal.

Alexander Mattison got his second start of the preseason in place of Dalvin Cook. The rookie from Boise State rushed for 41 yards and added a catch for 4 more. He also was the beneficiary of good timing, as he had a fumble in the red zone nullified as the referees whistled the play dead.

Backup quarterback Sean Mannion bounced back from throwing a pick-six by leading the second unit down the field on a 63-yard drive, capped off with a touchdown pass to tight end Irv Smith.

Receiver Brandon Zylstra caught a touchdown pass from Kyle Sloter, and fullback Khari Blasingame also punched in a 1-yard score for Minnesota.

The defensive starters and top reserves held the Seahawks offense out of the end zone, forcing two three-and-outs while allowing only a field goal on four drives. The defense played without starting tackles Linval Joseph and Shamar Stephen.