FOOTBALL: Vogeler signs with CFL’s Redblacks

Vogeler, a defensive back from Alexandria, was named to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Conference Second Team as a senior in 2018. He recorded 44 total tackles with 29 solo and 15 assisted tackles.

He also had four interceptions in his senior season with the Beavers, including one returned for a touchdown. Vogeler owns the BSU all-time record with four pick-sixes in his career.

Vogeler is listed as a linebacker on Ottawa’s active roster.

In 2018, the Redblacks went 13-8. They won the East Division regular season championship and reached the Grey Cup before a 27-16 loss to Calgary.

Ottawa begins the preseason at home on Saturday, June 1, against Hamilton. The regular season opens with a championship rematch, as the Redblacks face the Stampeders on June 15 in Calgary, Alberta.