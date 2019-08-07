NASHVILLE -- In the starting lineup for the New England Patriots at wide receiver Saturday night was none other than Bemidji State product Gunner Olszewski.

Playing in his second NFL preseason game, the converted cornerback got the starting nod in New England’s 22-17 win over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The former Beaver received a generous amount of playing time from the get-go, snagging one reception for six yards in the second quarter. Though Olszewski was targeted on one other occasion, that ended up being the sole catch of the game for the Alvin, Texas, native.

Olszewski, who signed as an undrafted rookie in May, also returned a kickoff 18 yards and a punt 14 yards, and appeared on kick coverage.

The Patriots’ receiving corps was even further depleted by injury this week, resulting in a number of fresh-faced receivers seeing action Saturday.

For the second straight week, undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers paced the team with six receptions and 82 yards. Damien Harris recorded four receptions for 23 yards. Olszewski and nine other receivers finished with one reception apiece.

The Patriots will next face the Carolina Panthers at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, in Foxborough, Mass.

NFL rosters must be cut down to 53 players by 3 p.m. on Aug. 31, which comes after the final preseason game. Olszewski is one of 13 wide receivers currently on New England’s roster.