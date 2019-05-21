Bills assign O.J. Simpson's No. 32 for first time since 1977

Perry, 27, signed a one-year free agent contract in March. He told The Athletic he was surprised that the disgraced Hall of Famer's number was an option.

Simpson rushed for 10,183 yards and 57 touchdowns and won four rushing titles during a nine-year tenure with Buffalo from 1969-77.

Simpson, 71, was acquitted in 1995 for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. A jury in civil court later found him liable for wrongful death. In 2008, he was sent to prison for armed robbery and kidnapping after he tried to recover stolen memorabilia in Las Vegas. He was paroled in 2017.

Perry has returned 22 kicks for 454 yards and rushed eight times for 30 yards during his NFL career. He wore No. 32 during his stint with the Chicago Bears.