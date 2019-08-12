MINNEAPOLIS — Former Rushford-Peterson athletic sensation Noah Carlson is trading in his track and field spikes for football ones.

Carlson, who was on a track and field scholarship at Michigan the last two years (redshirted his first year), is going the football route now, according to R-P head football coach Davin Thompson. Thompson said that Carlson has transferred to Minnesota and will practice with the team this fall but not be eligible to play in games until the 2020 season, per NCAA rules.

Carlson ran for 2,785 yards (199 per game) with 41 touchdowns in leading his team in 2016 to the Class A state championship game. Also a defensive back, Carlson was later named the Minnesota Associated Press Football Player of the Year.

Carlson was just as impressive in track and field. As a junior, Carlson won state titles in the 200, long jump and triple jump and flirted with the triple jump state record. He was sidelined with a hamstring injury to close out his senior track and field season.

Carlson debated whether to pursue track and field or football at the college level. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder settled on track and field after considering the injuries he’d sustained in football.

"Football was something I definitely had some thinking to do about, especially after the past season that I had," Carlson said in an interview in March 2017, after choosing Michigan and track and field. "But I think back to the injuries (he's had) and decided I was better off taking it easy on my body."

Now, it’s going to be football after all. Thompson said that Carlson missed the camaraderie of the game.

“He missed the team part of it,” Thompson said. “Not that there aren't team things in track and field. But he missed being on a football team.”

Carlson, who was unavailable for this story, figures to be either a wide receiver or a defensive back at Minnesota.