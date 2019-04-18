FOOTBALL: Green and White game set for Saturday

The Beaver squads will clash in a scrimmage and individual drills before suiting up for the final day of practice April 22.

Fans can attend the game for free. Parking is available at Diamond Point Park and outside the American Indian Resource Center.

BSU racked up its fourth straight seven-win season in 2018. The team’s 31 wins since 2015 are the most during a four-year span since 2004-07.

The Beavers ranked first in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference last season with just 12 giveaways and 28 takeaways for a turnover margin of plus-16. BSU also ranked among the top four in scoring offense (38.2 points per game), scoring defense (19.1 points allowed per game), rushing offense (216.5 yards per game), rushing defense (112.0 ypg), kickoff returns (22.3 ypr), punt returns (22 ypr), interceptions (21), red zone offense (89.8%) and red zone defense (61.9%).

Saturday’s game will offer a glimpse at some of the team’s rising talent.

Bemidji State will lose only three offensive starters and four defensive starters to graduation but among the departures are All-American defensive back Gunner Olszewski, as well as fellow All-NSIC North First Team selections running back Andrew Lackowski, wide receiver Landon Jones and offensive lineman Parker Blakeslee.

However, the Beavers will return eight All-NSIC North selections, including First Team honorees senior offensive lineman Nicholas Niemi, junior linebacker Gabe Ames and junior defensive lineman Josh Wleh.