Vikings to open 2019 season at home against Atlanta
MINNEAPOLIS -- For a third straight season, the Minnesota Vikings will open at home.
The NFL released the regular-season schedule on Wednesday night, April 17, and Minnesota will begin Sept. 8 against Atlanta at U.S. Bank Stadium. Before this run of openers at home, the Vikings had started the season four straight years on the road.
Minnesota’s schedule includes five prime-time games on national television:
- Thursday, Oct. 24 vs. Washington
- Sunday, Nov. 10 at Dallas
- Monday, Dec. 2 at Seattle
- Sunday, Dec. 15 at Los Angeles Chargers
- Monday, Dec. 23 vs. Green Bay
The game against Washington marks the first time in head coach Mike Zimmer’s six seasons they’ve had a Thursday game on a short week at home. That game could mark quarterback Kirk Cousins’ first against his former team and Washington running back Adrian Peterson’s second game back in Minnesota.
REGULAR SEASON
- Week 1 | Sunday, 9/8/2019 | 12 PM | vs. Atlanta Falcons | FOX | KFAN/KTLK
- Week 2 | Sunday, 9/15/2019 | 12 PM | at Green Bay Packers | FOX | KFAN/KTLK
- Week 3 | Sunday, 9/22/2019 | 12 PM | vs. Oakland Raiders | FOX | KFAN/KTLK
- Week 4 | Sunday, 9/29/2019 | 3:25 PM | at Chicago Bears | CBS | KFAN/KTLK
- Week 5 | Sunday, 10/6/2019 | 12 PM | at New York Giants | FOX | KFAN/KTLK
- Week 6 | Sunday, 10/13/2019 | 12 PM | vs. Philadelphia Eagles | FOX | KFAN/KTLK
- Week 7 | Sunday, 10/20/2019 | 12 PM* | at Detroit Lions | FOX | KFAN/KTLK
- Week 8 | Thursday, 10/24/2019 | 7:20 PM | vs. Washington Redskins | NFLN | KFAN/KTLK
- Week 9 | Sunday, 11/3/2019 | 12 PM* | at Kansas City Chiefs | FOX | KFAN/KTLK
- Week 10 | Sunday, 11/10/2019 | 7:20 PM* | at Dallas Cowboys | NBC | KFAN/KTLK
- Week 11 | Sunday, 11/17/2019 | 12 PM* | vs. Denver Broncos | CBS | KFAN/KTLK
- Week 12 | Sunday, 11/24/2019 | Bye Week
- Week 13 | Monday, 12/2/2019 | 7:15 PM | at Seattle Seahawks | ESPN | KFAN/KTLK
- Week 14 | Sunday, 12/8/2019 | 12 PM* | vs. Detroit Lions | FOX | KFAN/KTLK
- Week 15 | Sunday, 12/15/2019 | 7:20 PM* | at Los Angeles Chargers | NBC | KFAN/KTLK
- Week 16 | Monday, 12/23/2019 | 7:15 PM | vs. Green Bay Packers | ESPN | KFAN/KTLK
- Week 17 | Sunday, 12/29/2019 | 12 PM* | vs. Chicago Bears | FOX | KFAN/KTLK
*Game time subject to change due to flexible scheduling.
PRESEASON
- Week 1 | Friday, August 9 | 7 PM CT | at New Orleans Saints | FOX 9 | KFAN/KTLK
- Week 2 | Sunday, August 18 | 7 PM CT | vs. Seattle Seahawks | FOX | KFAN/KTLK
- Week 3 | Saturday, August 24 | 12 PM CT | vs. Arizona Cardinals | NFL Network | KFAN/KTLK
- Week 4 | Thursday, August 29 | at 6:30 PM CT | at Buffalo Bills | FOX 9 | KFAN/KTLK