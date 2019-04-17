Paul Bunyan’s Axe coming to Bemidji in June

Paul Bunyan’s Axe will make a stop in Bemidji on Saturday, June 8, as part of a tour across the state, the University of Minnesota announced this week. A time and location for the visit has not yet been announced. The axe is also scheduled to visit Brainerd on June 8.

Fans will be able to take their picture with the axe. Included in each city on the tour is a pop-up event lasting several hours with giveaways, a photo station with the axe, music and more, according to a release.

The Gophers defeated Wisconsin last November for their first win in the rivalry series since 2003.