Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Paul Bunyan’s Axe coming to Bemidji in June

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 5:35 p.m.
    Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrate with Paul Bunyan's Axe following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports

    BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers football team brought home Paul Bunyan’s Axe for the first time in 15 years last fall, and soon the axe will journey to Bemidji.

    Paul Bunyan’s Axe will make a stop in Bemidji on Saturday, June 8, as part of a tour across the state, the University of Minnesota announced this week. A time and location for the visit has not yet been announced. The axe is also scheduled to visit Brainerd on June 8.

    Fans will be able to take their picture with the axe. Included in each city on the tour is a pop-up event lasting several hours with giveaways, a photo station with the axe, music and more, according to a release.

    The Gophers defeated Wisconsin last November for their first win in the rivalry series since 2003.

    Explore related topics:sportsfootballPaul Bunyan's AxeMinnesota Golden GophersGophers football
    randomness