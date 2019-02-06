FOOTBALL: Beavers ink 35 commits on Signing Day

One player whose accolades stand out in particular is Colton Herman, Alaska’s 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year.

The standout from East Anchorage High School rushed for 615 yards and seven touchdowns as a running back and posted three special teams touchdowns as a prolific kick returner. As a defensive back, Herman recorded 46 tackles and four interceptions while returning two fumbles for touchdowns.

The Beavers will primarily utilize Herman for his defensive and special teams skills, though Bolte said he has the talent to play offense at the collegiate level.

“There’s probably a handful of those kids in the secondary, that skill position, that could play both ways,” Bolte said. “He’ll certainly be on the return game. He’s a kickoff and punt return guy.”

Herman is among the six defensive backs in the class who will hope to become the program’s next Gunner Olszewski. Olszewski capped his senior season last fall by taking home four All-American awards, the most by any Beaver in program history.

“I feel pretty confident about this group,” Bolte said. “And if they play next year or two years down the road, I think there’s a smattering of kids that can be all-conference players out of that group.”

The area BSU most wanted to address during this signing period was the offensive line.

“I thought the O-line was my biggest concern going into it,” said head coach Brent Bolte. “We’re going to have four or five all-conference kids leave in the next year or two. … You look at the big bodies, I think that’s where we really put the emphasis.

“We always end up with four or five receivers, we always end up with four or five linebackers, but very rarely do we have five or six O-line and D-line guys in each group.”

A pair of Bemidji High School products, Jacob Beberg and Caleb Grant, featured in the Beavers’ signing class.

Beberg played quarterback for the Lumberjacks in the team’s run to the Class 5A semifinals, though BSU has him penciled in at defensive back. Grant will stick to playing running back for the Beavers.

“The biggest thing that we want from our local guys is we want to hear from the coaches that they’re team guys who work hard and show up in the big moment,” Bolte said. “And that’s what you hear. … We’ve had really good luck with Bemidji guys that have stayed here. We’ve had some really good ones through the years.”

2019 BSU Football Signing Class

Zack Anderson, Woodbury (TE, 6-2, 235)

Julian Baker, Anchorage, Alaska (DE, 6-1, 240)

Joey Baron, St. Peter (WR, 5-9, 165)

Cade Baumgardner, Sauk Rapids (QB, 6-3, 185)

Jacob Beberg, Bemidji (DB, 6-0, 170)

Brandon Boettcher, Eden Prairie (DB, 5-10, 170)

Brian Boettcher, Eden Prairie (DB, 5-10, 170)

Dawson Branvold, Grand Forks, N.D. (DE, 6-3, 220)

Marco Cavallaro, Newport (DT, 6-4, 260)

Jared Creen, River Falls, Wis. (WR, 5-9, 160)

CJ Dean, Madison, Wis. (LB, 5-11, 195)

Dalyn Enderle, Queen Creek, Ariz. (K, 6-3, 155)

Carter Fredericksen, Breckenridge (OL, 6-3, 250)

Jake Gannon, Franklin, Wis. (OL, 6-2, 275)

Caleb Grant, Bemidji (RB, 5-11, 175)

Ty Guden, Edgar, Wis. (LB, 5-10, 175)

Makaio Harn, New London, Wis. (RB, 5-8, 175)

Tamarius Harvey, Kenosha, Wis. (DB, 6-0, 160)

Ray Heilman, Onalaska, Wis. (WR, 5-11, 175)

Colton Herman, Anchorage, Alaska (DB, 6-0, 185)

Billy Johannsen, Greenway (OL, 6-3, 275)

Hunter Koenig, Savage (TE, 6-5, 215)

Calvin Menke, Jordan (OL, 6-0, 280)

Tyson Miller, St. George, Utah (DB, 5-10, 180)

Alijah Moe, Farmington (WR, 6-2, 190)

Garrett Myren, Fairmont (ATH, 6-1, 185)

Chase Olderbak, East Grand Forks (DE, 6-4, 220)

Jhett Pesch, East Grand Forks (DE, 6-2, 235)

Theodus Ringgold, Oconomowoc, Wis. (DE, 6-2, 215)

Nathan Schumacher, Grand Forks, N.D. (FB, 6-2, 230)

Spencer Shaver, Savage (LB, 5-11, 210)

Deron Spicer, Port Washington, Wis. (RB, 6-1, 190)

Jhe'Veon St. Julien, Kenosha, Wis. (DL, 5-11, 245)

Kelland Wandtke, Scandinavia, Wis. (OL, 6-2, 280)

Wyatt Ziwicki, Foley (WR, 6-5, 185)