Eagles QB Foles to buy his way to free agency

Among teams potentially in the market for a quarterback this offseason are the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants.

Foles, 30, led the Eagles to the playoffs two consecutive seasons after injuries to starter Carson Wentz. Philadelphia won its first-ever Super Bowl following the 2017 season and lost this year to New Orleans in the NFL divisional round.

After the 2018 season, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wentz would be the starting quarterback in 2019.

Over the past two seasons, Foles has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles, starting eight, and has a 6-2 record. He has thrown for 1,950 yards, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in that span.

Wentz completed 72 percent of his passes in five regular-season games in 2018.