Saints fire back at Rams via social media

The New Orleans Saints' players and fans did not hold back as they watched the Los Angeles Rams struggle in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.

Two weeks earlier, the Saints watched in disbelief as a controversial non-call contributed to their overtime loss to the Rams in the NFC title game. The league later admitted that its officials blew the call, but that provided little solace to New Orleans' players and fans.

The Rams' 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots on sports' biggest stage seemed to help. A little.

"Y'all better score more than 3 points in that new stadium," Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas tweeted.



"Don't cry now LA," added Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr.

The New Orleans Times-Picayune spoke volumes with a Monday front page that was almost entirely blank, but for five words.

"Super Bowl? What Super Bowl?" a headline asked.



New Orleans was not the only city to give the cold shoulder to the Rams. In St. Louis, which the Rams called home from 1995 until leaving in 2016, radio station KMOX-AM replayed Game 6 of the 2011 World Series between the Cardinals and Texas Rangers -- a comeback win thanks to David Freese's heroics -- as the Super Bowl took place.