Patriots WR Edelman snags Super Bowl MVP honors

In a game where both offenses struggled to find the end zone, Edelman caught 10 passes for 141 yards, including seven catches for 93 yards before halftime, to help New England claim a second Super Bowl in three seasons. He caught one of the most memorable passes in Super Bowl history to help New England rally over the Atlanta Falcons in 2016.

The speedy and undersized 32-year-old, nicknamed 'The Squirrel', was quarterback Tom Brady's most reliable target, providing an offensive spark en route to his third Super Bowl championship with the team.

Edelman now ranks second all-time in playoff receiving yards with 1,412. Jerry Rice is the all-time leader with 2,245.

Brady was MVP of four of the Patriots' six Super Bowl wins. Edelman joins Brady and wide receiver Deion Branch, who was MVP of Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005, as players to earn the award in Patriots' Super Bowl wins.

Edelman is the seventh wide receiver to win the award, and the first since Pittsburgh's Santonio Holmes in Super Bowl XLIII.

Edelman, who was selected 232nd in the seventh round of the 2009 draft when few saw the value he could bring to a team, put the credit for his success on his team mates.

"It just matters that we won, man," he said after the win.

"It was a crazy year. We’ve got a resilient bunch of guys. It was unreal man."

He said the heavily Patriots-leaning crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium also boosted the team as well.

"It was like a home game here. We love you guys. It was awesome," he said.