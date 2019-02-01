Super Bowl facts and figures

Teams: New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams

At stake: The winning team receives the NFL's Vince Lombardi Trophy, named in honour of the winning coach of the first two Super Bowls.

The sterling silver trophy, which features a regulation-size football mounted on a triangular pylon base, is made by high-end jeweler Tiffany & Co, stands 22 inches (55 cm) tall and weighs seven pounds (3 kilograms).

Players' share: Winning team gets $118,000 per player, losing team gets $59,000 per player.

History

From 1967-1970 the title game pitted the NFL champion against the American Football League champion.

Since 1971, the year after the NFL and AFL merged, the game has matched the National Football Conference champion against the American Football Conference champion.

The first Super Bowl was played on Jan. 15, 1967 in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with the Green Bay Packers defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10.

The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the record for the most Super Bowl titles, with six. The New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are tied for second with five each.

TV/Advertising

TV coverage: The championship game will be broadcast live in nearly 25 languages in 180 countries and territories.

CBS, which holds broadcast rights for Sunday's game, is reportedly charging between $5.1 million and $5.3 million for a 30-second television ad during this year's Super Bowl.

An estimated 103.4 million Americans watched last year's Super Bowl on NBC, which was a 7 percent drop from the previous year and 9.6 percent below the all-time Super Bowl record — and record for any television event in the United States — of 114.4 million who watched New England Play Seattle in 2015.

Entertainment

Some of the world's best-known entertainers have performed at the Super Bowl, including U2, Madonna, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band.

This year's pre-game national anthem will be performed by legendary singer and Atlanta native Gladys Knight while Pop band Maroon 5, a three-times Grammy Award-winning group led by Adam Levine, will provide the halftime entertainment.