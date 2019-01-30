Olszewski, a native of Alvin, Texas, was selected to the 2018 Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America Second Team Defense for his fourth selection. He also made the Don Hansen All-Super Region Four First Team defense on Jan. 15.

Olszewski’s other All-American honors following the 2018 season include the D2Football.com All-American Second Team, the Associated Press Division II All-America First Team and the American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ All-America First Team.

The four All-American honors for Olszewski put him past former Beaver running back Eddie Acosta, tight end Brian Leonhardt and punter Zach Pulkinen -- who all finished with three such distinguishments -- for the most in Bemidji State history.

Olszewski was also named the 2018 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Year after recording 63 tackles (36 solo) and three interceptions. He totaled four pass breakups and 1.5 tackles for loss, as well.